Cannon Dancer (also known as Ottoman in the US) was released on arcades in 1996 and was developed by Mitchell, which has a number of members from Capcom’s Strider team.

It’s the same game as Strider, which means lots of action and platforming, and a focus on close-quarter combat rather than shooting. It has now been announced for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox, with a release scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. If you like retro action and stunning graphics, this is really for you, check out the console announcement trailer below and a further official rundown.

Cannon Dancer is an action-hopping game set in a dystopia at the end of the 21st century, where the world is under the control of a single federal government. One day, a new threat known as “Slave Master Abdullah” emerges – an evil witch who wants to take control of the world – causing widespread terror and panic. This fear has instigated the abandonment of all economic activity and government corruption, which now undermines the very foundations of society itself. Justice Director Jack Layzon fears the worst and calls in a lone assassin.

Players control a cannon dancer called the Kirin; a top-notch agent in the mercenary force known as “Teki”, and a highly skilled martial arts fighter. During his journey, he faces not only slave owner Abdullah and government forces, but also other members of Teke, who want him dead for personal reasons.