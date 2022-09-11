Home Technology Cannon Dancer Announced for Consoles, Switch and Xbox – Cannon Dancer – Gamereactor
Technology

Cannon Dancer Announced for Consoles, Switch and Xbox – Cannon Dancer – Gamereactor

by admin
Cannon Dancer Announced for Consoles, Switch and Xbox – Cannon Dancer – Gamereactor

Cannon Dancer (also known as Ottoman in the US) was released on arcades in 1996 and was developed by Mitchell, which has a number of members from Capcom’s Strider team.

It’s the same game as Strider, which means lots of action and platforming, and a focus on close-quarter combat rather than shooting. It has now been announced for PlayStation, Switch and Xbox, with a release scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. If you like retro action and stunning graphics, this is really for you, check out the console announcement trailer below and a further official rundown.

HQ

Cannon Dancer
Cannon DancerCannon Dancer
Cannon DancerCannon Dancer
Cannon DancerCannon Dancer

Cannon Dancer is an action-hopping game set in a dystopia at the end of the 21st century, where the world is under the control of a single federal government. One day, a new threat known as “Slave Master Abdullah” emerges – an evil witch who wants to take control of the world – causing widespread terror and panic. This fear has instigated the abandonment of all economic activity and government corruption, which now undermines the very foundations of society itself. Justice Director Jack Layzon fears the worst and calls in a lone assassin.

Players control a cannon dancer called the Kirin; a top-notch agent in the mercenary force known as “Teki”, and a highly skilled martial arts fighter. During his journey, he faces not only slave owner Abdullah and government forces, but also other members of Teke, who want him dead for personal reasons.

See also  Lenovo Tab P11 Plus unboxing｜2K screen viewing first-class 1-year accident protection

You may also like

Total War: Warhammer III – Champions of Chaos:...

Here are the winners of the Italian edition...

Goodbye earphones, this is how music travels through...

Game developer successfully ported 1996 classic shooter Quake...

Samsung’s series of Tweets burst Apple’s “48 million...

Splatoon 3 Raiders | 5 Tips for Practical...

NOKIA 5710 XpressAudio out of the box hands-on...

“Just Dance 2023” will release 40 new songs...

NOKIA 5710 XpressAudio out of the box hands-on...

A week of digital news / Jobs’ beautiful...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy