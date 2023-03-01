At the top of performance for over a decade, the new SuperSix EVO has been redesigned to offer professional performance in every situation. Very light and aerodynamic, it boasts numerous technical refinements. There are five trim levels, with prices starting at €6,799.





It’s one of the most loved and most successful special road bikes ever for a dozen years, which has evolved today to reach the current fourth generation, the lightest, most aerodynamic, easy to handle, fastest, precise and most stable ever. When it comes to profoundly updating a bicycle, Cannondale usually re-engineers it from the ground up, integrating it with components specifically made to meet the design requirements in the totality of what the entire “bike system” is.

The foundations that led to the birth of this new one SuperSix EVO can be summarized in the acronym LAB71, a newborn range of Cannondale products that represents the maximum expression of craftsmanship and the culmination of over fifty years of innovation and design in cycling. LAB71 is a new frontier of performance, achieved through engineering, materials and finishes of the highest level. LAB71 bikes look and perform like no other and the SuperSix EVO LAB71 it is the first model of this collection.

For the new SuperSix EVO LAB71, Cannondale tapped the same engineering team that created the lightning-fast SystemSix aero road bike, and followed a similar, completely systematic approach to designing the new EVO. The frame, seatpost, handlebars and wheels were designed in unison. Each is superlative in their own right, but they are meant to improve overall performance when used together. Through thousands of Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) iterations and weeks of wind tunnel work, the team focused on maximizing the areas with the highest potential for drag reduction, while reducing everything else to deliver aerodynamic performance of very high level, combined with a sensational frame lightness.

The new carbon construction Serie 0 of Cannondale, used for the SuperSix EVO LAB71 frame, uses cutting-edge materials and processes rarely seen in the bicycle industry due to their complexity and cost. This advanced fiber and nano-resin composite has exceptional tensile and compressive strength properties, allowing Cannondale engineers to do more with less material. The result is a finished frame that weighs only 770 grams in size 56 cm, which at the same time reduces aerodynamic resistance (compared to the previous version, it allows a declared saving of 12 Watts of power at a speed of 45 km/h, improving responsiveness and handling ). With its carefully selected components, the SuperSix EVO LAB71 reaches the UCI minimum weight of 6.8 kg.

In addition to the special “0 Series” carbon, two other carbon series are planned for the frame of this SuperSix EVO. One composed mainly of intermediate modulus fibers supported by other high modulus fibers, strategically positioned to increase stiffness, obtaining a frame weighing 915 grams. The other of the “Hi-Mod” type, entirely made with high modulus fibers that allow to obtain a frame weighing 815 grams, light and resistant.

A new Delta head tube design offers completely hidden cable routing while reducing frontal area for improved aerodynamics.

As part of its approach to the bike system, Cannondale has collaborated with MOMODesign, a renowned motorsports component design company, developing a fully integrated “SystemBar R-One” carbon handlebar and stem. Utilizing drag-reducing shapes honed by Cannondale engineers, MOMODesign has brought a new level of sophistication and ergonomic style to the handlebar. This splendid component equips the SuperSix EVO LAB71 and Hi-MOD 1 models as standard.

The brand new Cannondale HollowGram R-SL 50 carbon tubeless ready wheelset was also conceptually developed to the criteria of the SuperSix EVO. The rims have a 50 mm profile, flat aero spokes, the freehub body is DT-Swiss 240 EXP. The low weight and aerodynamic efficiency make these wheels ideal for climbing as well as on the flats.

The bottom bracket is BSA threaded, allowing for greater ease of use with the most common cranksets. The SuperSix EVO frame can accommodate tires up to 30mm wide (with 6mm clearance on each side), thus increasing comfort even on the roughest road surfaces.

The new ReGrip Aero bottle cages and the new Gripper Aero bottles are accessories designed to perfectly align with the shapes of the frame, uniforming the airflow and reducing resistance. The bottle cages are also compatible with any standard round bottle.

Another integrated component designed by Cannondale is the extremely useful “SmartSense”, an intelligent system of lights and radar, powered by its own battery, which helps to remain visible and aware of vehicles coming up behind.

=== Geometry ===

The new SuperSix EVO is available from today in five different setups, but Cannondale also offers two versions of framekit, LAB71 and Hi-MOD. The list prices are inevitably adjusted to the quality of these road jewels.

Preparations

