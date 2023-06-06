Home » Canon EOS R5 Mark II will be released in the fourth quarter of 2023? Maybe there will be two versions?
Technology

Canon EOS R5 Mark II will be released in the fourth quarter of 2023? Maybe there will be two versions?

by admin
Canon EOS R5 Mark II will be released in the fourth quarter of 2023? Maybe there will be two versions?

According to foreign sources, the long-awaited Canon EOS R5 Mark II is likely to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023, and there is a great chance to launch two versions.

According to foreign sources, they said that the credibility of the rumor is quite high, that is, the long-awaited Canon EOS R5 Mark II is likely to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023, and Canon will release it in EOS R1 The EOS R5 Mark II was launched earlier. In addition, they also received news that Canon will release two EOS R5 successor models, one is the normal version of the EOS R5 Mark II, and the other will be a high-resolution version of the EOS R5 derivative model. If it is true, it will remind people of the original product settings of EOS 5D Mark IV and EOS 5Ds, which can meet the different shooting needs of more users.

Looking at the current market, Sony is the one that has mastered this trick the most. Since the launch of the A7 series, it has clearly set three product lines with different positioning, namely the general version of the A7, the high-resolution version of the A7R, and the A7S that focuses on low-pixel and high-ISO image purity. Choosing the most suitable model according to one’s own needs and preferences, coupled with good software and hardware R&D capabilities, has really laid a big foundation for Sony. Although Canon started relatively late in the field of mirrorless cameras, whether it is focusing performance, image quality or lens group, there is a trend of catching up, and they have also gained a good reputation. Let us wait and see the announcement of the fourth season Bar!

See also  Lightweight and Portable Wide Angle Macro RF24mm F1.8 MACRO IS STM Review|Accessories|Canon|Lens_Sina Technology_Sina.com

via：Canon Rumors

You may also like these articles

You may also like

Fuzzing and emulation, cybersecurity and hackers

Google Pixel 8, what a disappointment the Tensor...

Fruit fans are out of date if they...

The upcoming features for the Apple Watch at...

TLS implementations at risk: New vulnerability! Vulnerability allows...

Refurbish boom: value of drawer phones underestimated

Nikon plans to release four new cameras this...

When journalists own their medium

New Capcom Showcase Has Been Announced – –...

Apple Vision Pro: All information about the start,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy