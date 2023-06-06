Canon EOS R5 Mark II will be released in the fourth quarter of 2023? Maybe there will be two versions?

According to foreign sources, the long-awaited Canon EOS R5 Mark II is likely to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023, and there is a great chance to launch two versions.

According to foreign sources, they said that the credibility of the rumor is quite high, that is, the long-awaited Canon EOS R5 Mark II is likely to be released in the fourth quarter of 2023, and Canon will release it in EOS R1 The EOS R5 Mark II was launched earlier. In addition, they also received news that Canon will release two EOS R5 successor models, one is the normal version of the EOS R5 Mark II, and the other will be a high-resolution version of the EOS R5 derivative model. If it is true, it will remind people of the original product settings of EOS 5D Mark IV and EOS 5Ds, which can meet the different shooting needs of more users.

Looking at the current market, Sony is the one that has mastered this trick the most. Since the launch of the A7 series, it has clearly set three product lines with different positioning, namely the general version of the A7, the high-resolution version of the A7R, and the A7S that focuses on low-pixel and high-ISO image purity. Choosing the most suitable model according to one’s own needs and preferences, coupled with good software and hardware R&D capabilities, has really laid a big foundation for Sony. Although Canon started relatively late in the field of mirrorless cameras, whether it is focusing performance, image quality or lens group, there is a trend of catching up, and they have also gained a good reputation. Let us wait and see the announcement of the fourth season Bar!

via：Canon Rumors

