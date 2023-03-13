Canon is shaking up the mirrorless camera market. In our test, the EOS R6 II convinced, among other things, with 40 frames per second.

Canon throws a lot into the fray to make up for the late reaction to mirrorless system cameras. The fight against Sony, the market leader in this segment, is taken up on all fronts.

At the top of the professional devices, for example, where Canon has an extremely interesting camera with a resolution of 45 megapixels and a frame rate of 20 frames per second on offer with the R5 at an attractive price: the R5 costs 4500 euros, with Nikon you pay for one comparable camera 6000 euros (Z9), with Sony even 7300 euros (a1).

Canon is now mixing up the market for ambitious amateurs with the successor to its popular R6. With the R6 II, you get a camera for 2899 euros that leaves nothing to be desired – and which the competition in this price range has little to offer.