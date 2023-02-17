Figure / Canon large aperture telephoto portrait mirror Canon RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM is officially on sale.

Canon announced that the RF 135mm f/1.8L IS USM large-aperture mid-telephoto portrait lens will be officially launched in Taiwan today. This lens is used in conjunction with EOS R series cameras to achieve fast focusing speed. It can successfully shoot moving objects even in low-light environments. It creates a bokeh effect through the F1.8 aperture. It is the only lens in the industry equipped with anti-shake in the same focal length and supports Nano USM for smooth video autofocus.

RF 135mm f /1.8L IS USM has a newly developed 12-group 17-element optical design and uses 3 effectively arranged UD lenses to correct axial chromatic aberration and lateral chromatic aberration. The “ASC Air Sphere Coating” added to the lens can suppress glare and ghosting when shooting in backlight, thereby improving the clarity and contrast of the picture. In addition, the Nano USM motor, lens function buttons, RF lens control ring and dust-proof and drip-proof design are suitable for portrait and wedding photographers who often need to shoot portraits with large apertures.

According to official information, the product features are as follows:

The F1.8 aperture and 9 circular aperture leaves bring dreamy bokeh.

Equipped with an optical image stabilizer, it weighs 935 grams.

Added 2 lens function buttons to support different custom functions.

Adopt 12 groups of 17 optical design, add 3 UD lenses to correct axial chromatic aberration and magnification chromatic aberration.

Adding “ASC Air Sphere Coating” to suppress the ghosting and flare of the lens.

The lens optical image stabilizer provides a 5.5-level anti-shake compensation effect, and when used with an EOS R series camera with body-shock stabilization, the anti-shake effect can be further improved to 8 levels.

0.26x magnification and 0.7 m minimum focusing distance.

Equipped with Nano USM motor to provide high-speed accurate and quiet autofocus for photo and video shooting.

Compatible with focus breathing correction when shooting movies.

Equipped with an RF lens control ring for direct on-lens adjustment of custom settings such as ISO sensitivity, shutter speed or aperture.

