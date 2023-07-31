Canon Maxify GX6550, the compact and reliable printer

The Canon Maxify range is extended with the launch of the GX6550, a 3-in-1 printer, compact and reliable and above all suitable for all work environments.

Thanks to the high volumes and refillable tanks, this front-access ADF printer offers versatile media handling. Plus fast production of professional quality documents and average savings of 90% on total cost of ownership.

Constant productivity

Whether you work in hospitality, a pharmacy, or a car rental – the GX6550 fits perfectly into any space, especially smaller spaces like shelves or lockers. With its 2.7″ color LCD touch screen, front access and duplex automatic document feeder (ADF), the GX6550 is easy to use. It also transforms printing and scanning into efficient workflows for customers. Thanks to the transparent tray, it is possible check print status easily, even if access to the device is limited, such as placed under a desk.

Low running costs and high yield per page (250-sheet drawer and 100-sheet rear feeder) make it ideal for printing large quantities of documents at speeds of 24 ipm in black and 15.5 ipm in colour. In Standard ii mode, users can print up to 6,000 sheets with one black ink bottle or 14,000 sheets with a single set of color ink bottles. Users can also take advantage of the Economy mode, thus increasing the yield per page to 9,000 sheets in black and white and 21,000 sheets in colour.

More final quality

GX6550 offers versatile media handling and the opportunity for businesses to create internally a variety of quality and durable materials for outlets. Such as invoices, rental agreements, menus, posters, envelopes and stickers. Users can also easily scan IDs and insurance cards. In fact, its intelligent design does not require the scanner to be fully opened. They can also print banners up to 1.2m in length. Pigment inks ensure the production of documents resistant to highlighters, friction and water.

GX6550 is always at Safe over the network, while a Wi-Fi connection enables wireless printing from the Canon PRINT app, Apple AirPrint (iOS), Mopria (Android) and the cloud. It is compatible with major operating systems including Mac, Windows and Chrome, as well as Canon’s Auto-Ink Delivery service.

