Canoo Forms Partnership with NASA to Provide Electric Vans for Artemis II Mission

Title: Canoo to Provide Electric Vans for NASA’s Artemis II Mission to the Moon

Date: 14/07/2023

NASA has announced its plans for future space exploration projects, including the highly anticipated Artemis III mission, in which humans are expected to set foot on the surface of the Moon once again before the end of the decade. Leading up to Artemis III, NASA will undertake Artemis II, a crucial mission that will see a crew complete a stay in the orbit of our natural satellite.

While much attention has been focused on the spaceships and rockets that will be used for these missions, the means of transport that will ferry the astronauts to the launch pad has also been a topic of interest. In an exciting development, Canoo, an electric vehicle manufacturer, has partnered with NASA to provide a fleet of electric vans. These vans are not only known for their incredible design but also for their eco-friendly features, making them a compelling alternative.

Canoo has already delivered the three units of their electric van specifically designed to transport the crew of Artemis II. The successful completion of Artemis I, NASA’s first uncrewed test flight of the Artemis program, has spurred the space agency to focus on making crewed missions a reality within a couple of years. The journey from NASA headquarters to the launch platform covers a distance of almost 15 kilometers, and Canoo’s electric vans are poised to play a vital role in facilitating this mission.

Adaptations have been made to the Canoo electric van to cater to the unique needs of the astronauts. While the specific details regarding seat arrangements and cabin distribution remain undisclosed, there have been noticeable variations from the standard model expected to be available to the public. NASA hopes that the larger version of the van, which will be used at the start of the Artemis II expedition, can be produced on a large scale once production begins.

Canoo has garnered attention in the automotive industry for its unique offering — a vehicle that combines the performance of a sedan with the spaciousness of an SUV. The company has been teasing data about this model for several years, exciting potential customers with its features and versatility. It is anticipated that the price of this electric van will start at $39,950, making it an attractive option for environmentally conscious consumers. Interested buyers can already place a pre-order by paying a $100 deposit to secure their spot in the production queue.

The collaboration between Canoo and NASA to provide electric vans for Artemis II not only showcases the innovative strides being made in space technology but also highlights the growing importance of sustainable transportation in our journey to the stars. As humanity takes another leap towards the Moon, Canoo’s electric vans are set to play their part in this historic mission.

