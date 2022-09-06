From September 15th (Thursday) to September 18th (Sunday), 2022, the familiar “BRAON Fudge for Pure Fudge and eSports” was held at Makuhari Messe Kanro Co. Ltd.” (Kanro). We have announced that we will Tokyo Game Show 2022 “(TGS2022) for the first time!

Kanro will exhibit at TGS2022!

PR TIMES

Go to the dessert section of convenience stores and supermarkets and almost always see Kanro making its TGS2022 debut! In 2021, Kanro and professional esports teams ” Shinobu-ism Gaming “Jointly develop brain food” BROWN Gummi “It has become a hot topic, and has won the fighting game world championship three times.

Gaming gummies “BRAON” gummies that fully support e-sports players in hot brain battles🎮 It’s an online limited sale, so there must be a lot of people who aren’t able to see the real thing…!

So I tried to summarize the size easily 💡

I would appreciate it if you could refer to it 🫡

🛒≫ https://t.co/QOe2ho2mEE pic.twitter.com/00WSMMSREA — Kanro PR[Official](@kanro_pr) May 19, 2022

Born as a brain food to support the performance of those fighting with their brains, BRAON Gummies contains two sugars, glucose and palatinose, with a focus on “quick attack” and “sustainability”. At the BRAON Gummi Booth on display this time, the BRAON Gummi “Pouch Set” and “BOX Set”, which are normally only available online, will be available exclusively at the venue.In addition, you alsoCanBuy “BRAON Gummi Pouch Set” at a discounted price at TGS2022! BRAON Gummy Pouch Set is 1,000 yen (tax included)), BOX set is 2,000 yen (tax included) 。

It would be nice to have it at a good price, but this time there will be an item for sale directly at the booth by ” Shinobi-ism Gaming “Player-signed BRAON gummies! Player-to-player sales of “Shinobi-ism Gaming” are also planned, which will make fans happy like never before! I don’t think there are many opportunities like this, so go to Kanro’s booth!

㊗We will exhibit the “BRAON Gummi” booth for the first time at Tokyo Game Show 2022 from 9/15 (open to the public from 9/17)🎊 At the venue, in addition to selling pouch sets at a limited price, players from Shinobu-ism Gaming will appear at the booth and sell BRAON gummies with autographs, etc. 🎮 Click here for event details 👇 https://t.co/zlqyuvAi4f pic.twitter.com/p7XBzjO1JQ — Kanro PR[Official](@kanro_pr) September 6, 2022