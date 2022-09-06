Home Technology Canro exhibited at TGS2022 for the first time! BRAON Gumi’s in-person sales and autograph session by Ninja Games! – funglr Games
Technology

From September 15th (Thursday) to September 18th (Sunday), 2022, the familiar “BRAON Fudge for Pure Fudge and eSports” was held at Makuhari Messe Kanro Co. Ltd.” (Kanro). We have announced that we willTokyo Game Show 2022 “(TGS2022) for the first time!

Kanro will exhibit at TGS2022!

Go to the dessert section of convenience stores and supermarkets and almost always see Kanro making its TGS2022 debut! In 2021, Kanro and professional esports teams ” Shinobu-ism Gaming “Jointly develop brain food” BROWN Gummi “It has become a hot topic, and has won the fighting game world championship three times.

Born as a brain food to support the performance of those fighting with their brains, BRAON Gummies contains two sugars, glucose and palatinose, with a focus on “quick attack” and “sustainability”. At the BRAON Gummi Booth on display this time, the BRAON Gummi “Pouch Set” and “BOX Set”, which are normally only available online, will be available exclusively at the venue.In addition, you alsoCanBuy “BRAON Gummi Pouch Set” at a discounted price at TGS2022! BRAON Gummy Pouch Set is 1,000 yen (tax included)), BOX set is 2,000 yen (tax included)

It would be nice to have it at a good price, but this time there will be an item for sale directly at the booth by ” Shinobi-ism Gaming “Player-signed BRAON gummies! Player-to-player sales of “Shinobi-ism Gaming” are also planned, which will make fans happy like never before! I don’t think there are many opportunities like this, so go to Kanro’s booth!

BRAON Gummies Product Overview
selling price Pouch set: 1,000 yen (tax included) Box: 2,000 yen (tax included)
Internal capacity Pouch set: 240g (30g x 8 bags) BOX set 240g (30g x 8 pieces)
sales form face-to-face sales

Sorry, this article is currently only available in Japanese.

© Kanro Inc. All rights reserved.
©CAPCOM CO., LTD. 2016, 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

