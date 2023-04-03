Home Technology Can’t see the face?Live host xQc criticizes the graphics of “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” is not good enough “Mobile games are better” | Game Corner | Digital
Nintendo’s long-awaited masterpiece “The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” has released 10 minutes of real machine footage.According to foreign media Dexerto reportwhile the new mechanism excited many people, the host xQc felt that the game graphics were not good enough, even worse than mobile games.

“The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears” is the game that players are most looking forward to this year. Many fans are eager to enter the world of Hyrule again. The fusion gameplay built with leftover materials is expected to make the new game play more features, or develop more Multiple bugs(X). Although the new mechanism is interesting, xQc still praised it despite his skepticism, but the feeling presented by the screen seems to have accidentally satisfied the well-known streamer.

“Come on, what year is this shit from? I can’t do it, it’s just a joke, I’ve had enough.” xQc sprayed with his signature sharp mouth, and then he couldn’t see Link’s face, Also see his mouth and explain how “mobile games” offer better graphics and performance.

Clearly, xQc has misgivings about Tears of Kingdoms, especially when it comes to performance, and he still wants the game to have all performance issues ironed out before launch. However, game producer Eiji Aonuma has confirmed that the development of the game is complete. Unless there are some super abnormalities, other details will only be reinforced, and the results will depend on the launch date on May 12th. Readers who are interested in watching xQc’s review can refer to the video below.

Can't see the face? Live host xQc criticizes the graphics of "The Legend of Zelda Kingdom Tears" is not good enough, "Mobile games are better"

