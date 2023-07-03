CAPA Cannabis Patients’ Association supports anthropology students from Leipzig with their master’s thesis

The CAPA Cannabis Patients’ Association is pleased to announce that it is supporting an anthropology student from Leipzig with his master’s thesis on the medical use of cannabis. The student met the club during the Hempm

CAPA archive

The CAPA Cannabis Patients’ Association is pleased to announce that it is supporting an anthropology student from Leipzig with his master’s thesis on the medical use of cannabis. The student met the association during the hemp fair in Berlin and received valuable information and insights that will flow into his research work.

Berlin, June 29th, 2023 – The CAPA Cannabis Patients’ Association is committed to improving access to medical cannabis and supports patients in using this form of therapy. At the hemp fair in Berlin, the association had the opportunity to meet many people and exchange ideas with them.

A particularly interesting meeting took place between the student Jun Hyeok Lee from Leipzig and the CAPA Cannabis Patients’ Association. The student is writing his master’s thesis on cannabis and had questions about its medical use that he wanted answered.

Access to insider knowledge and experience through the CAPA association

The CAPA association has extensive information and experience in the field of medical cannabis use. By working with the CAPA association, the student gains access to insider knowledge and can draw on the experience and knowledge of the association. The information feeds into his research, allowing Jun Hyeok Lee to make informed conclusions and recommendations.

Exploring the ontologies surrounding cannabis

Jun Hyeok Lee on his master’s thesis: “In my research, I explore the different ontologies surrounding cannabis to understand how each one is constructed and the potential impact they have on cannabis as a whole. This article aims to uncover the underlying politics intertwined with the concept of cannabis by examining its various ontologies and classifications. Through this investigation, I aim to reveal the norms and ethics that govern cannabis and provide an anthropological perspective to help us grasp its true nature and potential effects.”

CAPA Cannabis Patients’ Association and the student of anthropology are equally enthusiastic about the cooperation and hope that the results of the master’s thesis can contribute to further research and improvement of the medical use of cannabis.

Importance of the exchange between research and experience in the master’s thesis

The CAPA Cannabis Patient Association continues to support patients in accessing medical cannabis and to share information. The collaboration with the anthropology student from Leipzig on his master’s thesis shows the importance of the exchange between research and the experience of patients. The association is proud to contribute to the scientific processing and dissemination of knowledge about the medical use of cannabis.

Contact

CAPA Cannabis Patientenverein e.V.

Mirta Rostas

Weissenburge Strasse 29

13595 Berlin

030 552 400 18

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

