Home » Capcom and AVI-8 Collaborate to Launch Limited Edition 1942 Video Game Inspired Watches
Technology

Capcom and AVI-8 Collaborate to Launch Limited Edition 1942 Video Game Inspired Watches

by admin
Capcom and AVI-8 Collaborate to Launch Limited Edition 1942 Video Game Inspired Watches

Capcom and AVI-8 Collab to Launch Limited Edition 1942 Game Series Watches

If you’ve been searching for a stylish watch that subtly showcases your love for video games, look no further. Japanese gaming giant Capcom has joined forces with AVI-8 to introduce a stunning series of timepieces inspired by the iconic 1942 game series.

Dubbed the AVI-8 X Capcom 1942 Flyboy Automatic Limited Edition, these meticulously crafted watches are made from durable stainless steel and feature a sapphire lens with an anti-reflective coating. Not only that, but they are also water-resistant up to 5 ATM, ensuring functionality and durability in any situation. The watches are equipped with a pull-out crown, making it easy to adjust the time, and they boast three Automatic indicators for precise timekeeping.

Enthusiasts and collectors will be thrilled to discover that the AVI-8 X Capcom 1942 Flyboy Automatic is available in two striking variants: Blue Ace and Black Ace, paying tribute to the aviation theme prevalent in the 1942 game series. However, it’s important to note that Capcom and AVI-8 are producing only a limited run of 300 watches for each color, making these timepieces a true collector’s item.

For those eager to get their hands on these remarkable timepieces, the Blue Ace variant is priced at £349, while the Black Ace variant retails for £368. To make your purchase, simply visit the official website.

So, whether you’re a hardcore gamer, an aviation enthusiast, or simply appreciate the refined craftsmanship of a high-quality watch, the AVI-8 X Capcom 1942 Flyboy Automatic Limited Edition is the perfect accessory to showcase your style and passion. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of gaming history with these exquisite timepieces.

You may also like

Sisal, the seventh edition of the GoBeyond call...

(Thomas Rau)

Accidental Mishap: Street Fighter 6 Player Accidentally Reveals...

Startup, all investments of July 2023

SIMon mobile: Vodafone discounter now offers more

Broforce Forever: A Major Update is Coming to...

Freedom of speech according to Elon Musk: X...

Cars are not computers on wheels

Jobless Reincarnation: Second Season Announced with New Main...

OPPO smartphones top-selling in China and ranked fourth...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy