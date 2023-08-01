Capcom and AVI-8 Collaborate to Launch Limited Edition 1942 Video Game Inspired Watches

Capcom and AVI-8 Collab to Launch Limited Edition 1942 Game Series Watches

If you’ve been searching for a stylish watch that subtly showcases your love for video games, look no further. Japanese gaming giant Capcom has joined forces with AVI-8 to introduce a stunning series of timepieces inspired by the iconic 1942 game series.

Dubbed the AVI-8 X Capcom 1942 Flyboy Automatic Limited Edition, these meticulously crafted watches are made from durable stainless steel and feature a sapphire lens with an anti-reflective coating. Not only that, but they are also water-resistant up to 5 ATM, ensuring functionality and durability in any situation. The watches are equipped with a pull-out crown, making it easy to adjust the time, and they boast three Automatic indicators for precise timekeeping.

Enthusiasts and collectors will be thrilled to discover that the AVI-8 X Capcom 1942 Flyboy Automatic is available in two striking variants: Blue Ace and Black Ace, paying tribute to the aviation theme prevalent in the 1942 game series. However, it’s important to note that Capcom and AVI-8 are producing only a limited run of 300 watches for each color, making these timepieces a true collector’s item.

For those eager to get their hands on these remarkable timepieces, the Blue Ace variant is priced at £349, while the Black Ace variant retails for £368. To make your purchase, simply visit the official website.

So, whether you’re a hardcore gamer, an aviation enthusiast, or simply appreciate the refined craftsmanship of a high-quality watch, the AVI-8 X Capcom 1942 Flyboy Automatic Limited Edition is the perfect accessory to showcase your style and passion. Don’t miss this opportunity to own a piece of gaming history with these exquisite timepieces.