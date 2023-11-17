Capcom Announces Dragon’s Dogma 2 Reveal Trailer and Showcase Details

Create a news article using this content

Article: Alex Hopley – Gamereactor.cnCapcom just showed off a trailer for its new Dragon’s Dogma 2 reveal, which will be held at the end of this month. Specifically, the showcase will take place on November 28 at 1pm PST or 9pm GMT and 10pm CET. The showcase will feature 15 minutes of gameplay, new information and more. It will be hosted by director Hideaki Itsuno and producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi. Aside from a new look at the game, we’re not sure exactly what to expect, but we might even see a release date. It’s been over 10 years since the original Dragon’s Dogma launched, but the sequel looks certain to improve on a number of aspects, including increasing the size of the game world to four times the size of the first game. What do you hope to see in the Dragon’s Dogma 2 reveal? Source: Gamereactor.cn

