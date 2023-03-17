The “Rockman EXE” series and Capcom cafe will jointly cooperate and will be held in Capcom Ikebukuro Branch and Umeda Branch A joint ride cafe will be opened for a limited time.

Rockman EXE series joint ride cooperation cafe

main image PR TIMES

The “Megaman battle network legacy collection” containing 10 sets of works will be released in April, which should bring back the popularity of “Rockman EXE”

This time, there are several familiar characters in the joint ride cafe, such as “Rockman”, “Light Heat Fighter”, “Bruce”, “Ijuin Yanzan”, “Frudi” and “Serenad” for a limited time Design gifts of will be on sale.

The original joint ride project is made public at one time

Show list PR TIMES

A gift that can be used even in daily life based on the main image, and a limited design that can only be obtained here appears.

If you are a fan of “Rockman”, you will want to have them all!

If you have passed through the cooperative cafe, you must go in and have a look.