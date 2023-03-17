The “Rockman EXE” series and Capcom cafe will jointly cooperate and will be held inCapcom Ikebukuro BranchandUmeda BranchA joint ride cafe will be opened for a limited time.
Rockman EXE series joint ride cooperation cafe
The “Megaman battle network legacy collection” containing 10 sets of works will be released in April, which should bring back the popularity of “Rockman EXE”
This time, there are several familiar characters in the joint ride cafe, such as “Rockman”, “Light Heat Fighter”, “Bruce”, “Ijuin Yanzan”, “Frudi” and “Serenad” for a limited time Design gifts of will be on sale.
The original joint ride project is made public at one time
A gift that can be used even in daily life based on the main image, and a limited design that can only be obtained here appears.
If you are a fan of “Rockman”, you will want to have them all!
If you have passed through the cooperative cafe, you must go in and have a look.
- File file 550 yen (tax-included)
- Commercial plastic key chains (6 types in total) 880 yen (tax included)
- Commercial magnet stickers (6 types in total) 770 yen (tax included)
- T-shirt 3,850 yen (tax-included)
- Commercial metal badges (5 types in total) 550 yen (tax included)
- Small case 2,200 yen (tax-included)
- Small tray 1,980 yen (tax included)
- Appliance accessory case 2,750 yen (tax-included)
- Bath towel 2,750 yen (tax included)
- Wire storage products (6 types in total) 880 yen (tax included)
Host store details
📣Plug in Capcom Cafe📲
The release of “Rockman EXE Advanced Collection” is approaching.#Rockman EXE” series will be held from March 24 (Friday) 🎉🎊
Cafe limited illustrations drawn by Capcom official designers are also open to the public ✨
Click here for details⬇️https://t.co/JgqsvnpmYH pic.twitter.com/CbofqC64Li
— Capcom Cafe (@Capcom_Cafe) March 3, 2023
March 24, 2023 (Friday) is getting closer and closer to the opening of the cooperative cafe.
Enjoy the menus and gifts in the limited-time cafe, and let your body and mind be in the state of Rockman to wait for the “Megaman battle network legacy collection”!
For details about Capcom cafe, please refer to the official website.
Also, you can make a reservation at “ネット约约” before going to Capcom cafe.
The location of the Capcom cafe Ikebukuro store is very convenient. Please check the reservation status on the Capcom Umeda store reservation page!
|Capcom cafe Ikebukuro branch
|Place
|3rd Floor, Grand Scape Ikebukuro, 30-3 Higashi-Ikebukuro, Toshima-ku, Tokyo
|Opening date
|March 24, 2023 (Fri) ~ April 27, 2023 (Thu)
|business hours
|10:00 ～ 22:00
|Capcom Umeda
|Place
|3-1-1 Umeda, North District, Osaka City, Osaka Prefecture Daimaru Umeda Store 13
|Opening date
|March 24, 2023 (Fri) ~ April 27, 2023 (Thu)
|business hours
|10:00～20:00