CAPCOM announced at The Game Awards ceremony that “Street Fighter 6” (Street Fighter 6) will be officially launched in June 2023, and also announced a new trailer.

In the trailer, it is confirmed that it includes world tour, mini-games, and play scenes including Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa and JP.

“Killing Tornado 6” itself is a new work for the 35th anniversary of the series. It is built with the RE Engine game engine used in games such as “Evil Castle 8: Village”, “Demon Hunter 5”, and “Rise of the Monster Hunter”. And it makes the picture more detailed, and can even present more delicate action performance.

In the game, a new character design is used to symbolize that the series has entered a new generation, and a new operation “Modern Control Type” has been added, and elements such as the “automatic real-time comment function” added to the series for the first time.

