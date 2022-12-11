Home Technology Capcom confirms that “Killer Whirlwind 6” will be officially launched in June 2023
Technology

Capcom confirms that “Killer Whirlwind 6” will be officially launched in June 2023

by admin
Capcom confirms that “Killer Whirlwind 6” will be officially launched in June 2023

CAPCOM announced at The Game Awards ceremony that “Street Fighter 6” (Street Fighter 6) will be officially launched in June 2023, and also announced a new trailer.

Capcom confirms that “Killer Whirlwind 6” will be officially launched in June 2023

In the trailer, it is confirmed that it includes world tour, mini-games, and play scenes including Dee Jay, Manon, Marisa and JP.

“Killing Tornado 6” itself is a new work for the 35th anniversary of the series. It is built with the RE Engine game engine used in games such as “Evil Castle 8: Village”, “Demon Hunter 5”, and “Rise of the Monster Hunter”. And it makes the picture more detailed, and can even present more delicate action performance.

In the game, a new character design is used to symbolize that the series has entered a new generation, and a new operation “Modern Control Type” has been added, and elements such as the “automatic real-time comment function” added to the series for the first time.

CAPCOM確認《快打旋風6》將於2023年6月正式推出

Capcom confirms that “Killer Whirlwind 6” will be officially launched in June 2023

More Mashdigi.com coverage:

Convenient to listen to music at any time, Huawei has hidden a set of true wireless headphones in the new smart watch

The low-cost version of Disney+ supported by advertising is officially launched in the US market

U.S. Federal Trade Commission decides to intervene in investigation into whether Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard constitutes a market monopoly

See also  "Core" appears in "Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2"! Accessories are sold separately for your convenience!

You may also like

The remake of “The Last of Us” will...

Why companies (but not only them) waste money...

Riot Games sues NetEase for plagiarism, referring to...

The Windows 11 Android subsystem has been upgraded...

Chrome browser has two new features to save...

Nintendo announced the latest promotional video for the...

Windows 8.1 life is only 1 month left!...

“FF XVI” will land on PlayStation 5 on...

Engage Bianke: The fate of the universe is...

The Android 13 system upgrade of ASUS Zenfone...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy