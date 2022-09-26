Capcom Japan’s Warring States period background action game “Onimusha”, announced today (25th) at Netflix’s global event “TUDUM Japan”, that it will be adapted into an animation.

“Onimusha” was first released on the PlayStation 2 in 2001. The appearance of a real-life movie star as the protagonist of the game is a precedent in the industry. Among them, the first-generation protagonist Akechi Zuo Majie, whose model and dubbing are Takeshi Kaneshiro, who has accumulated long-term popularity in Taiwan.

It is reported that this time the adapted Netflix animation works, the story is set in the early days of Edo, the era of war has ended, and the world is gradually moving towards peace. The protagonist will be played by “Miyamoto Musashi”, and the appearance of the character is based on the veteran actor “Mifune Toshiro” who appeared in the 1954 movie “Miyamoto Musashi”.

Image/Netflix

In terms of the production team, the chief supervisor is Takashi Miike, director of live-action films such as “13 Assassins: Deadly Battle” and “Infinite Living”, and is directed by Su Beizhen, who has participated in the CG animation of “Dragon Doctrine”, while the animation production company For Sublimation, it is expected to combine 3D CGI characters with hand-painted backgrounds to create a modern version of the new “Onimusha”.

