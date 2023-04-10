Home Technology Capcom Removes Denuvo From Resident Evil Village On PC
Article: Alberto Garrido – Gamereactor.cn

Resident Evil Village continues to refine its experience, and the Capcom game’s latest patch for its PC release addresses some of these issues. The strange thing about this patch is that, in order to fix the bug, it does so by removing the DRM protection of the anti-piracy software Denuvo.

This isn’t the first time games have had issues with publishers and studios using the software to protect their game code, although it has proven useless for its purpose many times in the past. SteamDB updated the Resident Evil VIII: Village tab with a note: “Removed 3rd Party DRM – Denuvo Tamper Resistant 5 Different PCs One Day Machine Boot Limit”.

The removal of the controversial software will certainly encourage PC gamers who were reluctant to try the game on this version to enjoy the Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield story before exploring the latest Resident Evil 4. If you’re planning to start playing Resident Evil 4 on PC (or any other version) right now, check out our guide of tips to get the action-adventure off to a good start.

This article and pictures are authorized by Gamereactor, the original text is published here

