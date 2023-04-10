Home Technology Capcom Removes Denuvo From Resident Evil Village On PC
Technology

Capcom Removes Denuvo From Resident Evil Village On PC

by admin
Capcom Removes Denuvo From Resident Evil Village On PC

Resident Evil Village continues to refine its experience, and the Capcom game’s latest patch for its PC release addresses some of these issues. The strange thing about this patch is that, in order to fix the bug, it does so by removing the DRM protection of the anti-piracy software Denuvo.

This isn’t the first time games have had issues with publishers and studios using the software to protect their game code, although it has proven useless for its purpose many times in the past. SteamDB updated the Resident Evil VIII: Village tab with a note: “Removed 3rd Party DRM – Denuvo Tamper Resistant 5 Different PCs One Day Machine Boot Limit”.

The removal of the controversial software will certainly encourage PC gamers who were reluctant to try the game on this version to enjoy the Ethan Winters and Chris Redfield story before exploring the latest Resident Evil 4. If you’re planning to start playing Resident Evil 4 on PC (or any other version) right now, check out our guide of tips to get the action-adventure off to a good start.

See also  Google's AI rewrites "Bella Ciao". The music is about to change

You may also like

Digital tools, interview with Davide Salmistraro from Soldo

The biggest new work in the series “SUPER...

What does unusual traffic mean? Google’s explanation

AMD FSR2 vs. NVIDIA DLSS2 technology, 26 games...

Professor Robots: Chat GPT brings unrest to the...

Both professional and musical! Jabra Evolve2 Buds business-type...

WhatsApp News 2023: Big changes planned? This new...

Elden Ring’s toughest boss just got a whole...

new Megapack battery factory in Shanghai

Google and the Easter doodle, the story of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy