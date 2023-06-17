Home » Capcom Showcase’s attention-grabbing work “PRAGMATA” has been postponed again- PCM
Capcom Showcase 2023 will be held live online. There will be new works such as “PRAGMATA”, “EXOPRIMAL”, “Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess”, etc. “, “Ace Attorney” collection, etc., as expected of Capcom, really fragrant.

Capcom Showcase 2023 replaced the venue announcement of the E3 game show, and released a variety of game news. The mysterious new work “PRAGMATA” has a new movie released this time, with more action scenes, but it is a pity that it will be postponed again.

The relatively special online team battle action game “EXOPRIMAL” also has battles and story content released. It seems very interesting to wear mechas and fight alienated dinosaurs. Note that the game is scheduled to be released on July 14, corresponding to PS5 / PS4 / Xbox Series X|S / Xbox One / PC), and will be available on all compatible platforms from 8:00 on June 16 to 7:59 on June 19, Hong Kong time Hold a public beta.

The PS5 VR Mode DLC of the remake of “Resident Evil 4” has also been exhibited again. Would it be more terrifying to use PSVR2 to hit a chainsaw man? In addition, the “DRAGON’S DOGMA II” action RPG with a Chinese style, although the release date has not yet been determined, this time we will introduce more demonstrations about teammate AI and physical effects. However, “Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess” published in the XBOX live broadcast did not further introduce the actual content.

As for the routine “cold meal” series, this time there will be a mobile game version of Rockman X that will end its service. “Rockman X Dive Offline” will be launched in 2023 to support iOS, Android and PC platforms. The high-definition remake of the adventure puzzle game “Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective” launched in the NDS era will be released on June 30, and a trial version will be released. There is also a collection of three works in the court battle game “Averse Attorney” series: “Averse Attorney 456 Wang Nixi Collection” will be released in early 2024, corresponding to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation4, Xbox One, Windows and Steam.

