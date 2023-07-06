Capcom Working on New Mega Man Game: What’s Next for the Beloved Franchise?

Capcom Revives Mega Man Series with New Game in Development

Fans of the iconic Mega Man series can rejoice, as Capcom has announced that they are currently working on a new game in the franchise. The beloved Blue Bomber, who many still consider to be Capcom’s mascot, has been absent from new adventures for quite some time, with his appearances mostly limited to retro series.

During a Q&A session with Capcom shareholders, the company was asked about the future of Mega Man. In response, Capcom stated, “Including the latest work in the series, ‘Rockman 11,’ Rockman is one of Capcom’s long-standing IPs and is deeply loved by fans, so we hope to be more cautious when developing this series. We are considering how to make the series. New titles, which require many factors, including developing solid concepts, ideas, and gameplay.”

This news comes as a relief to fans who have been eagerly awaiting a new addition to the Mega Man franchise. The series, known for its challenging platforming action and catchy music, has garnered a dedicated following since its debut in 1987. With Capcom’s recent success in reviving their classic brands, such as Resident Evil and Monster Hunter, it will be interesting to see what they have in store for Mega Man.

While no specific details about the upcoming game have been revealed, fans can rest assured that Capcom has not forgotten their beloved robot hero. As they carefully consider the direction of the series, it is clear that they want to deliver a game that lives up to fans’ expectations and stays true to Mega Man’s legacy.

As we eagerly await more information about the upcoming Mega Man game, it’s safe to say that fans can expect a thrilling and nostalgic experience. Capcom’s commitment to developing solid concepts, ideas, and gameplay means that they are dedicated to delivering a high-quality game that will satisfy both longtime fans and newcomers to the series.

It’s time to dust off those blasters and prepare for Mega Man’s long-awaited return. Stay tuned for more updates on this exciting development in the Mega Man universe.

