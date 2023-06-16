Home » CAPCOM’s 40th anniversary commemorative website “CAPCOM TOWN” is now open, you can play classic red and white machine – computer king Ada
Technology

by admin
CAPCOM, a Japanese game company celebrating its 40th anniversary, has recently opened a special 40th anniversary website “CAPCOM TOWN”. Visitors can relive CAPCOM’s classic game works with classic soundtracks, and play Super Nintendo in the “Nostalgic Game Zone” game.

CAPCOM is a Japanese video game software company and publishing company. It is deeply loved by players for producing classic games such as “Rockman”, “Whirlwind”, “Evil Castle”. At the 2023 “Jastend Video Game Carnival”, CAPCOM themes will also be specially created in Taiwan. You can see “Evil Castle 4 Remastered Edition”, “Killing Whirlwind 6”, “Rockman EXE Collection” and “Monster Hunter”, etc. work.

In the recent online event “Capcom Showcase” that brought the latest news from CAPCOM, information such as the Japanese-style demon-slaying action game “Kokatsu God: The Way of the Goddess” was also released.

In addition, to celebrate the 40th anniversary, a special website “CAPCOM TOWN” has been opened. Just click on the screen to see the appearance of classic game characters such as “Evil Castle” and “Monster Hunter”, and listen to many classic games. Game soundtrack.

In “CAPCOM TOWN”, you can see museums, latest news and other buildings with various functions. For example, in “Museum”, you can see the designs of games such as “Evil Castle”, “Quick Whirlwind”, “Monster Hunter” files, concept drawings, game videos, etc.

“Capcom Town Retro Games” is a Super Nintendo game that can be played on the computer through the keyboard A, D, X, K, L and other keys to play the English and Japanese versions of the first and second generations of “Rockman”.

CAPCOM’s 40th anniversary website “CAPCOM TOWN” contains many elements of classic games. I believe that many players will be able to evoke many childhood memories by clicking on it.

