Home » Capcom’s new sci-fi work “Virtual Reality” has been postponed again- Engadget 中文版
Technology

Capcom’s new sci-fi work “Virtual Reality” has been postponed again- Engadget 中文版

by admin
Capcom’s new sci-fi work “Virtual Reality” has been postponed again- Engadget 中文版

Capcom

At this morning’s Summer Game Fest event, Capcom announced that its 2020 sci-fi adventure game “Pragmata” will be postponed again. According to the original plan, “Virtual Reality” was supposed to arrive in 2022. Afterwards, the time was adjusted to 2023, and this delay did not give any further expectations. But just like last time, this time Capcom also let the cute little loli Diana in the game come out to apologize to the players. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that Reality and Reality needs to be postponed again,” the development team wrote in a new trailer. “The team is doing their best to develop the game, but we need more time.”

But it is worth mentioning that there are some fighting scenes in this newly released film. Protecting Diana’s allies in mechs, lightsabers and robots, and Diana seems to have special powers of her own. More details are of course to be announced by Capcom, and when the game is officially launched, it will land on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC platforms.

See also  Reader test: Mobile Office with the Anker Powerhouse 521

You may also like

Far Cry 6, Crypto, TMNT: Shredder Remastered, and...

New racing game goes steep on Steam

“Blue Protocol” postponed server opening notice ranks No....

HDMI switch, splitter, audio extractor: switch, toggle &...

Razer launches 2023-style Razer Blade 14 gaming laptop...

How India wants to build a solar industry...

Alan Wake 2 is about 20 hours long

Johnny Depp donates Amber Hea’s compensation to charity

Libero mail and Virgilio are back in operation....

Google Hid a Katamari Easter Egg in Search...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy