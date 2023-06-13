Capcom’s new sci-fi work “Virtual Reality” has been postponed again

pragmatic

At this morning’s Summer Game Fest event, Capcom announced that its 2020 sci-fi adventure game “Pragmata” will be postponed again. According to the original plan, “Virtual Reality” was supposed to arrive in 2022. Afterwards, the time was adjusted to 2023, and this delay did not give any further expectations. But just like last time, this time Capcom also let the cute little loli Diana in the game come out to apologize to the players. “It is with a heavy heart that we report that Reality and Reality needs to be postponed again,” the development team wrote in a new trailer. “The team is doing their best to develop the game, but we need more time.”

But it is worth mentioning that there are some fighting scenes in this newly released film. Protecting Diana’s allies in mechs, lightsabers and robots, and Diana seems to have special powers of her own. More details are of course to be announced by Capcom, and when the game is officially launched, it will land on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and PC platforms.