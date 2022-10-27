Home Technology Capcom’s quarterly financial report announced to see who is the best seller in the 4 series – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk
Capcom's quarterly financial report announced to see who is the best seller in the 4 series

Capcom’s quarterly financial report announced to see who is the best seller in the 4 series – Hong Kong mobile game network GameApps.hk

According to the quarterly financial report, as of September 30, the sales of “Monster Hunter: Rise” has exceeded 11 million copies, and the sales of its large-scale paid DLC “Dawn” has exceeded 4.4 million copies.

Capcom's quarterly financial report announced to see who is the best-selling 4 series

In addition, Capcom revealed that sales of the “Resident Evil” series are also stable. Resident Evil 2: Remake has sold more than 10 million copies, bringing the total sales of the Resident Evil series to over 131 million copies. Resident Evil is Capcom’s best-selling franchise, followed by Monster Hunter with 88 million total sales; Street Fighter with 49 million total; and Devil May Cry with 27 million.

Capcom's quarterly financial report announced to see who is the best-selling 4 series

Capcom plans to launch Resident Evil 4: Remake on March 24, 2023, and the company expects to sell 40 million copies in 2023 due to growing sales of the Resident Evil series. Resident Evil 4: Remake will certainly help Capcom achieve this goal, as it is one of the most anticipated games by players.

