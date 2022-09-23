Monia Ferrari, Financial Services Director of Capgemini in Italy will be at ITWeek on 30 September at 11 in Sala Fucine.

Digital transformation is not just an evolution of processes and the way we approach daily actions. It is also, when it works, a change in habits, in expectations. In his World Retail Banking Report 2022, the Capgemini Research Institute tells how the spread of Fintech has radically changed the expectations of consumers also with respect to banking services. Almost 8 out of 10, in fact, say they are attracted to intuitive user experiences, easy and available at any time, on any device.

The emergence of increasingly agile and fast competitors has made digital transformation even more a fundamental step for the banking sector. A sector that, today, is called to the challenge of keeping pace and synchronizing strategic priorities with users’ requests for personalization and convenience. This is a very widespread awareness even within top management. Still according to the World Retail Banking Report 2022, over 70% of bank executives argue that traditional banks do not have adequate data analysis skills, the basis of any effort in the direction of a personalization and digitization of the banking experience. And to say that, even today, credit institutions are a mine of information, because they have an important amount of data. Data that, however, are not effectively exploited, especially due to IT architectures that do not allow the integration of the information collected and prevent banks from becoming data-driven companies.

Data analysis, however, is essential to achieve the goal of a “banking-as-a-lifestyle” business model: a system, in other words, that learns to recognize customer needs and offers them solutions. , experiences suited to his interests and needs.

We can imagine it as a sort of social network of banking services, able to propose, based on the preferences and habits of the user, a careful and personalized combination of products, interactions and services.

A first and important step to achieve this goal is the transformation of the current core banking systems, i.e. those typical operations of the banking business, which all users know and use.

In this context, an important model is the one proposed by Capgemini and Bnl Bnp Paribas, protagonists of a unique partnership on the Italian scene. The agreement will allow the bank to embark on a path towards the creation of a modular platform of cutting-edge core banking services, based on the cloud, open to future integrations with open banking platforms. In essence, Capgemini has outsourced the current management of Bnl’s core banking, launching a transformation path for business critical applications: the goal is to reduce time to market and increase the personalization of services.



“This partnership – explains Monia Ferrari, Financial Services Director of the Group in Italy – will allow the bank to play a central role and operate using the highest technological standards, enabling it to offer an offer that meets the new needs of customers”.

In detail, starting from the end of March 2022, approximately 250 professionals of Bnl Bnp Paribas have joined the Capgemini Group, where they continue to deal with all activities related to the management of the bank’s financial services.

The mix between the knowledge of BNL professionals and the skills already present in Capgemini, which has been investing in core systems for years and boasts a high number of professionals specialized in the various functional areas of core banking, represents, in the intentions of the two companies, an important step forward in the direction of the digital transformation of the heart of the bank.

“At Capgemini – concludes Ferrari – we are convinced that banks that want to adopt a modern and customer-based core banking must align their investments in information technology with strategic priorities and constantly adapt to the evolution of regulatory issues, technology, customers and of competition “.