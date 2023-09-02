Capitalism, déjà vu and human relationships: Starfield beyond the surface

I spent days immersed in the fascinating universe of Starfieldthe sci-fi blockbuster signed by Bethesda (here the proof of Italian Tech).

I have built an alter ego that resembles me, not only physically, and during my travels beyond the last frontier, I have explored planets, faced the implacable laws of capitalism cosmic and met characters who told me stories, some hilarious and some tragic, in an intriguing interweaving of quotations and references to literature, movies, comics and other video games.

Starfield goes beyond the simple video game: it’s an experience that depends on how you approach it and who you want to be from, is a personal journey that intertwines with universal concepts.

Attention: The story contains some spoilers

Cosmic capitalism where the whole universe is country

After a few hours of playing I understood exactly who I wanted to be: I would have become an Elon Musk de Noantri. Other than outposts, creations or spiritual research: spaceships, the powerful ones, the fast ones, have become my obsession. An expensive obsession that involves a considerable outlay of credits, the currency of Starfield.

So without even realizing it I found myself absorbed by the mechanisms of behavioral economics and I started to crave possessions and status, so I immediately bought myself a house that I was told I could pay off in easy installments. To ensure solvency, I decided to look for a prestigious I work at a multinational in Neona city full of opportunities, on a very opulent planet.

Strong from my degree and del residency permit regularly provided by my membership in the Vanguard, I was hired. Now I am happy to serve coffee to executives while imagining a smiling Karl Marx and reflecting on the question of overcoming historical materialism.

Emancipation in Starfield: The Rule of Supply and Demand

To emancipate in Starfield the supply/demand rule guarantees considerable possibilities and smuggling seemed to me an excellent way to go. Always dreamed of be like young Han Solo, which by the way had the Millennium Falcon. Illicit trafficking in prohibited goods is the most lucrative and hardest-hit crime in the galaxy, but a good smuggler knows that corruption e fraud can reserve great satisfaction.

The illegal economy represents one considerable part of the GDP of Starfield: you can commit crimes, get by for mere subsistence on planets with disadvantaged conditions, or carry out murky operations, such as industrial espionage on behalf of multinationals, but as Neon’s head of security explained to me, without causing confusion, because “chaos is not good for business, and no one can get in the way of business”. I thought I could hear Vito Corleone’s accent as the law enforcement representative spoke, so I decided to leave the planet immediately, before finding the severed head of an alien herbivorous creature in the bed of my new home. House of which I’m still paying the mortgageInter alia.

Taking off instinctively I responded to a request coming from what I discovered to be a vacation planet: sun, sand, sea, a setting that is the envy of Los Cabos. It will be a coincidence, but the place it’s called Paradise (that’s right, in Italian).

Having declined the purchase of an exclusive relaxation package, I entered the luxurious structure and found myself attending a meeting of the resort board of directorswith 3 senior executives who explained the problem to me: a spaceship, which they didn’t even want to contact, has been orbiting annoyingly above the heads of vacationers. Naturally they offered a generous compensation to resolve the unfortunate situation.

Mysterious spaceship hosted generations of settlers who departed from Earth, a journey that lasted 200 years and now the occupants would like to disembark. Made aware of the request, the 3 members of the board of directors let me know that: they may be human beings, but they cannot land, they would ruin the landscape and from a commercial point of view it would be a catastrophe. From settlers to refugees it’s just a matter of income, so two options are offered to the poor earthlings: to work in Paradise, but the compensation they will receive will be used to repay the kind hospitality; buy an expensive new propulsion system that will take them away from there. In cosmic capitalism, the whole world is a country.

Human relationships matter

Starfield incorporates typical features of life simulators declined in a space opera key: human relationships are fundamental, as are the actions and choices we make, since they have significant consequences. Throughout the universe, characters share stories that need to be heard carefully, never respond on impulse. Each sentence must be thought out.

Having abandoned the idea of ​​becoming a new Musk, a goal clearly beyond my reach, I gave myself to human relationships. Soul and body, Obviously. I started flirting with some of the characters you meet during the campaign and with whom you often interact: with fluid nonchalance I tried to ensnare Sam Coe, single father of a decidedly talkative teenager. My behavior, however, constantly offended his high ethical sense and on his space cowboy expression in one piece he constantly headed the phrase “Sam disapproves”.

I then shifted my gallant attentions to Matteo Khatri, Constellation theology expert, but the mystical approach made me anxious. All that talk of religions, the Sanctum Universum, the Illuminati, House Va’ruun and their Great Serpent: I even dressed up as a priestess to please him. But I just wanted to be an adept of the cult of polyamory and in the throes of frustration I ran away from Matteo and two marriage proposals.

Escaped and landed on a remote planet, where I took refuge in a bookstore and met Ahnjog Sinclair, the owner. Quoting Julius Caesar and Homerpersuaded me to sell her a first copy of the novel Moby Dick. Well, this is one of those situations that, both today and 3 thousand years from now, would hardly happen in reality.

Persuasion skills play a crucial role in human relationships and throughout the game. I resolved numerous conflicts by choosing my words wisely, and taking charm-enhancing drugs saved me bullets and credits and avoided jail time. But then I had to detox. Diplomacy has some advantages, but also getting hold of a certain type of spaceship, the space suits of whoever piloted them, offers significant bonuses: in human relationships, being mistaken for a legend carries considerable weightand in addition offers hilarious dialogues.

I’ve seen you before, or maybe not

Starfield is full of quotes, more or less veiled tributes to many productions not only of science fiction: in its space opera, Bethesda has fielded the entire dictionary of pop culture. Some clear items such as references to previous productions of the company or those to 2001: A Space Odyssey by Kubrick. Others are suggestions in the form of music or a mural reminiscent of the aesthetics of Akira or those graffiti that Banksy and others do so much Fallout.

If the presence of the writings of Arthur C. Clarke it’s powerful, the influences of some films can be felt and seen: the list is long and ongoing and Star Wars a Contactpassing from Interstellar e Star Trekcoming to the cult television series Battlestar Galactica to then return to the burnt atmospheres of the desert of Dune and at dazzling lights of the city of Blade Runner 2049.

They are suggestions, then you turn around for a moment to observe that poster above a dorm bed, in a now abandoned remote base, a poster advertising Rollerball. Or maybe not, maybe it’s just a mirage, of those things you see in the solitude of the cosmos before you indulge in madness.

