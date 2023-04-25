Captain America meets his old gang

After Avengers: Endgame, it was for Chris “Captain America” ​​Evans in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his latest film, however, there is a rather sudden encounter with his Avengers colleagues. But this is not the only surprise. Only with Disney+ you don’t see all this.

What does the former “Captain America” actually do? In his latest film „Ghosted“ Action star Chris Evans first lets his colleague Ana de Armas play the role of the fighting heroine – a humorous role reversal, if you will.

At his old one However, Marvel Home Disney+ is not running Ghostedbecause the film can only be seen exclusively on the competition from Apple TV+ (watch on Apple TV+).

Not at Disney+: Numerous Marvel cameos in the latest film with Chris Evans

However, “Ghosted” cannot do without other Marvel heroes. In surprising cameo appearances because two of his best Avengers friends pay him a visit.

The trailer promises action and cool sayings:

Ghosted – Trailer English

Short rolls are therefore available for both Anthony Mackie as well as Sebastian Stan. The former we know as Sam Wilson, also known as „Falcon“ in the MCU. In the meantime, however, he is taking over from Steve Rogers as the new Captain America. Stan, on the other hand, is known as Bucky Barnes aka der „Winter Soldier“.

We don’t want to give too much away, but the encounter is less friendly, more fun and quite macabre. But there is another surprise appearance. No less than Ryan „Deadpool“ Reynolds check it out again.

Exciting for the local audience: Both Chris Evans and Ryan Reynolds are known to share the same voice actor. The German actor, radio play and voice actor Dennis Schmidt-Foß also takes on this job in “Ghosted”. So don’t be surprised if both actors suddenly speak with the same voice in a scene at the end of the film.

Not a film for critics, but for viewers

Unfortunately, “Ghosted” didn’t score well with the critics and was panned mercilessly. It is only enough for a rating of 5.8 points on the IMDb. The picture at Rotten Tomatoes is even more devastating – with 29 percent, it was a complete failure. However, the show there Viewers with 61 percent more forgiving.

Ergo: A film that polarises and ultimately the heart of the viewer rather than the critic wins.

Sven Kaulfuss, GIGA expert for everything from Apple: iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, iOS. Better than the criticism suggests: I saw Ghosted recently and was pleasantly surprised. Certainly not the best film of all time, but still more than enough for a cozy evening on the couch. The bad reviews don’t necessarily reflect this experience. In my personal opinion, the film should have been on the IMDb deserves at least a rating between 6 and 7 points and is still worth seeing. In this respect: Take a look for yourself and form your own opinion.

