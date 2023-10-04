Capturing the Collision: Hubble Space Telescope Reveals Two Colliding Galaxies, Arp 107

Hubble Space Telescope Captures Stunning Images of Colliding Galaxies

By Chen Juncun

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has recently captured breathtaking images of two colliding galaxies, known as Arp 107, located approximately 465 million light-years away from Earth. Released by the space agency, these images showcase the fascinating phenomenon of galaxies merging.

Arp 107 consists of two distinct types of galaxies. On the left side of the picture, a larger galaxy with abundant energy and a bright core can be observed. This type of galaxy, known as Seyfert galaxies, possesses a luminous core that allows the visibility of intricate details within its structure, such as its spiral pattern, star-forming regions, and dust lanes.

On the right side of the picture, a smaller companion star is visible. The two galaxies are connected by a slender bridge consisting of dust and gas, adding to the marvel of this cosmic collision.

Arp 107 is one of the unusual galaxies included in American astronomer Halton Arp’s Atlas of Peculiar Galaxies, published in 1966. Arp’s atlas comprises 338 peculiar-shaped galaxies, including those that interact and merge, like Arp 107. The collection also features galaxies with unique characteristics, such as single or triple spiral arms and shell-like structures.

The Hubble Space Telescope is conducting an observation program dedicated to studying Arp 107. Part of this project is aimed at sharing images of these fascinating galaxies with the public.

In addition to the captivating images of Arp 107, the Hubble Space Telescope has also captured visuals of another intriguing interaction – three galaxies entangled with each other. The upcoming release in 2022 will showcase images of Arp 248, also known as the Wild’s Triplet. Situated in the constellation Virgo, approximately 200 million light-years away from Earth, Arp 248 consists of three spiral galaxies.

The images of Arp 248 feature two prominent spiral galaxies at the upper left and lower right corners of the picture. These galaxies are connected by a glowing bridge, referred to as a tidal tail. The tidal tail is formed by the gravitational pull between the two galaxies and consists of extended streams of stars and interstellar gas.

These two face-on spiral galaxies provide a captivating sight, with a small orange spiral galaxy perceptible in the background between them, appearing sideways.

The Hubble Space Telescope continues its quest to explore and capture images of peculiar galaxies, with both scientific and public interest in mind. The development of telescopes like the James Webb Space Telescope and the Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array further seeks to discover future observation targets, and the surreal images of these strange galaxies contribute to the overall curiosity and intrigue among the masses.

