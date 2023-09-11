Capturing the Essence of Cars: An In-Depth Interview with Professional Car Photographer Xu Yien

Professional car photography is a challenging and dangerous task that requires specialized equipment. Xu Yien, an extreme car photographer, has found the perfect camera for the job – the Sony α7R V. In an exclusive interview, Xu Yien highlights the features of the α7R V that make it ideal for car photography.

Xu Yien, a well-known professional automotive photographer, got into photography because of a film camera his grandfather left him as a child. He started with wedding photography but soon realized his passion for documenting real moments. By chance, he got a job shooting a car event and combined his love for cars and photography, ultimately entering the field of automotive photography.

When it comes to car photography, Xu Yien emphasizes the importance of location and viewing angle. He spends a significant amount of time on preparatory work, including understanding the car to be photographed and finding locations that align with the car’s brand and characteristics. Whether capturing static shots or photos with a sense of speed, careful planning is crucial.

In terms of camera requirements for car photography, Xu Yien believes that focus speed is the key. The Sony α7R V’s autofocus performance impressed him, as it can quickly and accurately focus on both cars and people. This is essential in car photography, where moments are fleeting, and there are often people present in the frame.

Xu Yien also praises the AI processing unit of the α7R V, which enhances the camera’s subject recognition capabilities. It can recognize not only people but also cars, animals, and birds, allowing the focus frame to lock onto the desired subject without being affected by other elements in the frame. This feature proved invaluable during a BMW new car launch event, where environmental factors such as smoke and spotlight interference were present.

Overall, Xu Yien highly recommends the Sony α7R V for car photography due to its focus speed and advanced subject recognition capabilities. With this camera, photographers can capture stunning car photos in the shortest possible time and safely.

