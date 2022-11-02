As work-from-home/learning-from-home integration becomes part of many people’s daily lives. However, if you encounter an annoying situation where the supervisor has no sense of security and becomes very dependent on the “Temporary Absent Status” sign on the communication software to judge whether the subordinate is lazy, he will feel quite annoyed. It’s interesting to see someone encountering such career troubles, but a career coach cleverly shared four life hacking tips, asking everyone to “don’t bother” to get a bunch of props or install an app to pretend to be busy ! In fact, there are many ways to make your nap, don’t get caught so easily (laughs). Read on for a career guide on how to look super hard 24 hours a day (on Slack and Teams) for the article.



Career guide on how to look super hard 24/7 (on Slack and Teams)

In the face of work, you have gone all out, but because you are really tired, you take a break or take a short work call, but the communication software automatically detects that the user has not moved for more than 5 minutes, and switches to the “Away” status display. , is too obvious in the list of colleagues and is targeted by the supervisor?Although many people will share it, you can install the mouse jiggler app that automatically “jitters” the mouse, or even physically through props, so that you can avoid being Slack or Teams work communication software Chong Kang I found that there was actually a short absence in front of the computer.

However, as a “real work expert” career mentor Sho Dewan, he is happy to share with many “clients” how to make their work time from home, so as not to be blocked by the boss for short breaks or squatting on the toilet. He chose to share the video on the currently popular Douyin platform, telling everyone that it is easy to use the work messaging app, and not too many things to label yourself as a life hacking method of leaving the work computer.

Basically what he’s using is the mechanism that lets messengers figure out that you’re actually busy with something else. One of the ways is to turn on the presentation mode of Google Slide / PowerPoint. Another similar technique is to make a Zoom video call to yourself. In addition, he also recommends direct playback of YouTube audio and video content that will be continuously replayed in loops – not surprisingly, his example is the Lofi Girl healing music channel that was previously broadcast for 2 years and 4 months but was interrupted.

Well, if you’re worried about being one of the victims of Lofi Girl’s accidental interruption, too. The last trick of Sho Dewan is that it has nothing to do with online services – as long as you simply open the Mac’s built-in QuickTime player and start the screen recording, you can also achieve the effect of “pretending to be busy” in the work communication software.

That is to say, these life hacking tricks actually use software such as Slack to judge whether you are watching content on the full screen or busy by the status returned by the system. Naturally, it is uncertain whether the software that supports these “practices” will exclude these operations in the future.

But if you’re really bothered by your supervisor’s staring at the chat state, maybe you can really refer to a similar method to find breathing space – that is to say, staring at the boss or partner you have read is probably because of similar pressure, and many people are super concerned about whether iOS can still use Line’s “message preview” XD.

So as long as some people may feel that the status of the messaging software is displayed as “away”, it is not painful at all. But at least the author thinks that it is quite considerate, and there may be some people who are troubled when they encounter this kind of situation. It’s just that this method should be used according to the situation. Don’t cause your boss to lose more work to him because you seem to be 24/7, and you really don’t have time to sleep!

@workhap #stitch with @saraaawright best ways to stay 🟢 24/7 #wfhhacks #remotework #career ♬ The Loneliest Time – Carly Rae Jepsen & Rufus Wainwright

