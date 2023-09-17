Career paths: mastering the right job change

You are at a crucial point in your life because you are wondering whether it is time to look for a new job. A current Forsa study shows that almost 40% of employees in the DACH region are thinking about changing jobs this year or have already taken concrete steps in this direction. We give tips on what you should pay attention to when changing jobs and how you can make the right decision.

Reflect honestly:

The right time to change jobs depends on various factors. A good starting point is to honestly answer a few important questions.

Do I generally enjoy driving to work in the morning? How do I feel after work? Can I continue to develop professionally and personally in the current company? Do I feel like I’m adding value? Do I get along well with my colleagues and employees? Am I valued and fairly compensated by my superiors?

If you feel concerned or dissatisfied with some of these questions, it is important to become aware of this situation and figure out how you can change it.

Monotony at work, a lack of challenges and a lack of appreciation from employers can be signs of a career standstill. Critical reflection on your own strengths and weaknesses can help to find new perspectives and solutions.

Talk to your current employer:

When looking for a job, it is important not to rush into it. The current high demand for specialists and managers may be tempting. But you should check carefully whether the job really suits you. Do a thorough analysis of your wants, needs and professional goals. Ask yourself whether you are really ready for the new job and not just running away from problems in your current job.

To get your career back on track, you should take action and work with your employer on a professional perspective.

Identify gaps in requirements and take advantage of opportunities for further training or personal development. Show your willingness to change the situation for the better and take the initiative. The Italian writer Guiseppe de Lampedusa once said: “If we want everything to stay as it is, then we have to change everything.” If, despite all our efforts, the situation remains unchanged, then changing jobs may be an option.

Take a different perspective:

Ideally, you talk to friends, family or a coach about your thoughts and doubts. A different perspective can often provide valuable inspiration and help you gain clarity about your situation. The decision-making process should be thorough and thoughtful in order to make an informed choice.

Check thoroughly:

The interview process is an excellent opportunity to take a closer look at the company. Clarify any open questions, conduct on-site interviews to feel the atmosphere and get a clear idea of ​​the requirements and expectations of the job. Pay attention to how transparent and reliable the application process is. Take time to ask questions and learn if the company culture is a good fit for you. Also research the company’s reputation online and use online reviews and experiences from your personal network. And last but not least, the behavior of colleagues among themselves gives a good indication of the working atmosphere. These factors can give you initial clues as to whether the company would be a good choice in the long term.

Don’t sign hastily:

Unfortunately, many people make the mistake of “blind signing”, where they sign an employment contract carelessly or hastily without taking all aspects into account. They later realize that their ideas and wishes do not match the new position or the company. To avoid this, it is important to take enough time in the recruiting process.

Before you sign the employment contract, you should sleep on it for a night and check carefully whether all verbal agreements are reflected in the contract. Pay attention to realistic working conditions and clarify any open questions before you commit. Also trust your gut feeling.

In a volatile and uncertain time, characterized by crises and challenges, it is even more important to be selective when looking for a job. Check the job offers carefully and critically. If you have any doubts or are unclear, don’t be afraid to ask for further discussions or reject an offer. The right next career step will come at the right opportunity.

Remember that your career is in your own hands. Through thorough reflection and a wise decision-making process, you can find the path that fulfills and advances you professionally and personally. Trust your gut feeling, be open to new opportunities and challenges, and take the next step towards a successful professional future.

