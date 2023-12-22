Caring for your car battery properly: chargers and battery pulsers from 30 euros

Winter is a big challenge for electronic devices, especially for batteries. This also applies to motor vehicles, where the car battery is a weak point in cold weather or when the vehicle is parked for a long time.

In addition to a mobile jump starter (best list), a portable charger is helpful for recharging a dead battery. Because a lead-acid battery can be permanently damaged if it is deeply discharged. For vehicles that stand a lot or are only used for short journeys, a battery charger is a good idea. This uses microprocessor-controlled programs to maintain the basic voltage and thus maintain the capacity in the long term.

This guide introduces chargers that supply or recharge the car battery with a basic voltage. This increases the service life and reliability of a battery in a motor vehicle. Useful gadgets such as battery monitors also monitor the condition of the battery in the car. This is explicitly not about jump-start solutions for cars. We cover these in the top 7: The best jump starter for cars – jumpring the car with a power bank from 35 euros.

Car battery chargers



The device first checks the charge level, then automatically charges with a suitable current and switches itself off after charging is complete. Anyone who uses a car with an automatic start-stop system should find out whether the desired model is suitable for EFB or AGM technology before purchasing. These usually require a higher end-of-charge voltage than ordinary lead-acid batteries. Charging then takes place at the external starting point provided for this purpose.

During the discharging process, lead sulfate crystals form on the surface. These lead to gritty deposits, which can limit capacity and ultimately damage the battery. Models like this Noco Genius 5 ab 86 Euro (Price comparison) use a reconditioning program to prevent these deposits. Even if the manufacturers often promise this: a lead-acid battery that has already been severely damaged can only be revived to a limited extent. You should also make sure that the device offers automatic protection against short circuits and reverse polarity.

Unlike jump starter boosters, most devices of this type require a 230-volt socket. If you have access to a garage with a power outlet, you can charge the car battery there after disconnecting it from the vehicle’s electrical circuit. Alternatively, you can use a mobile battery as a generator. We show such devices in our top 10: The best power stations up to 500 euros – solar generators for everyday life and hobbies. However, if this is not the case, you will have to remove the battery from the vehicle to charge and maintain it.

If you want to use the basement for this: the ADAC expressly recommends ensuring good ventilation when charging in closed rooms. When charging a lead-acid battery, gas can escape and an explosive mixture of hydrogen and oxygen can form in the room.

This is a positive exception CTEK CS Free with integrated battery with a capacity of 10000 mAh. At Voelkner the charger costs around 156 Euro. This solution is ideal for those who do not have a power outlet near the parking space.

Car battery monitoring and care



Another option for care is a battery refresher, also known as a battery pulser. These devices do not charge the battery but counteract the formation of lead sulfate crystals. The pulser is permanently connected to the car battery. When charging while driving, the battery freshener gradually dissolves the lead sulfate crystals. This process also works for trickle charging with a connected charger.

A battery monitor, in turn, shows how the car battery is doing. Similar to the battery freshener, this is connected to the car battery. An example of this is the Lescars battery guard for 36 Euro. The device analyzes the battery and informs the driver about its condition via a smartphone app. The guard establishes the connection to the cell phone using Bluetooth. The device continuously collects data on the current voltage as well as the starting and charging voltage.

Nice gimmick on the side: the app remembers the last location after parking and thus helps to find the car again. However, the guard is not suitable as theft protection because the device requires the smartphone’s GPS to determine its location.

Battery testers are also suitable for measuring the voltage of the car battery. These are connected with clamps. High-quality models starting at 50 euros even have performance tests for the battery.

Conclusion



Proper car battery care is crucial, especially in the winter months and when the vehicle is parked for long periods of time. An important aspect is the use of chargers that use microprocessor-controlled programs to maintain the battery’s basic voltage and ensure its long-term capacity. These devices are particularly suitable for vehicles that sit for long periods of time or only travel short distances.

However, for vehicles with an automatic start-stop system, it is important to check whether a charger is suitable for EFB or AGM technology before purchasing. Battery pulsers, which counteract the formation of lead sulfate crystals, are also useful helpers. Battery monitors are also useful gadgets that monitor the condition of the car battery and provide the driver with information about it via a smartphone app.

