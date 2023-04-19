Carpet checks on non-residents? The hoax of the week…

Let’s start with a small autobiographical note.

The author of this article is an amateur runner, and not only at night he still dreams – from time to time – of being stopped by a police patrol during a training session, and fined because he had ignored the ban on outdoor sports .

Furthermore, when he happens to pass through the places where he ran in the sad times of the so-called first lockdown, he often has the feeling of being followed.

It’s a self-deprecating way of talking about something that is actually very serious, namely the psychological aftermath that the pandemic has left, more or less heavily, in all of us.

We also lacked fake news that seems to take us back to the dark (and quite confusing) days of the spring 2020 lockdown, that of more or less stringent bans and senseless hunts for the anointor.

Let’s see better what it is.

The Ministry of the Interior: checks on non-residents

An alleged warning has spread with uncommon speed and vastness, on social networks and in private chats issued by the Ministry of the Interior.

Which begins like this: “Pursuant to article 650 of the penal code, citizens are notified of the following: any non-residents of this building are invited to leave their host homes to return to their domicile of residence. The authorities will carry out checks in condominiums and private homes.

But not only. The sanctions for any non-residents who do not intend to leave the homes of others are also indicated: “Fine up to 206 euros, arrest up to months, imprisonment from 3 to 12 years in the most serious cases.”

Although it is unclear what these “most serious cases” could possibly mean.

In the sheet, which appears to come from the “Ministry of the Interior. Department of Public Security”, the documents to be shown in the event of a check are also indicated.

A double spread

The notice on the presumed control of non-residents, we said, enjoyed vast and rapid diffusion on the Net.

However, this time it seems that the news has had a double parallel life, virtual and… real. In fact, similar notices would have been found in the doors of houses in various places in Italy.

The reports came mainly from central and southern cities: Rome, Naples, Bari, Avellino and Caserta.

When the Internet does its job

However, for once, fake news was not just spread indiscriminately.

In parallel, many have taken care to warn citizens. In fact, on social networks we can read messages along the lines of this: “They are putting up notices on the doors with which they anticipate the request for access to the apartments for residence control. It’s false. They are thieves, the source is sure. Let’s notify more people and share.”

The hoax

It would not be necessary to add it: the message on checks to non-residents is a hoax.

If the here and there limping form weren’t enough, we should realize it from the content: not even in the worst police state could we carry out sweeping checks in homes, going so far as to lock up any offenders in jail (up to 12 years!).

It is worth remembering article 14 of our beloved Constitution, which reminds us of the inviolability of domiciles (except in particular cases, all right).

A fake news of 2020

But, it was said at the beginning, this fake news has the bitter taste of the first lockdown.

It was in fact in those weeks of sometimes irrational anxieties, and precisely in March 2020, that an identical message had already circulated on social networks. And both the police and various municipal administrations were quick to brand it as a fake.

In truth there are not even, today as then, particularly convincing evidence of the fact that the posters have really camped out in the gates of some Italian cities.

The psychological power of authority

The fake news on checks on non-residents has another peculiarity.

That is to rest on psychological awe resulting from communications that apparently come from the so-called authority.

In this case, the font that indicates “Ministry of the Interior”, even dominated by the emblem of the Republic, seems authentic.

On the right, in a small box, you can read “Annex A”, which no one knows exactly what it refers to. But which adds to the communication that pinch of bureaucracy which increases citizens’ fear and sense of guilt.

But we are at the usual: a free intelligence and good training in source verification should never make us feel intimidatedeven if a message we don’t trust comes from the President of the Republic.

No doubts about the always impeccable Sergio Mattarella: but it could be a deepfake!