Cars, how to save petrol when travelling: tips …

To the great exodus, for car travel, motorists are adding the worry about how to save petrol during trips. Here are some tips to adopt.

Cars, how to save petrol. Here are the tips to adopt while traveling, source DepositPhotos

Watch your driving style

Save until 30% fuel yes you can adopting a fluid and flowing ride, without jerks, sudden accelerations and frequent changes of pace. We add to this that maintaining a constant pace in everyday driving allows you to optimize consumption, increasing the kilometers travelled.

In total, based on the above, we can suggest that around 1.59 liters of fuel can be saved, equal to 2.79 euros less per 100 km.

Speed ​​limits play their part

Speed ​​also affects consumption. Indeed, driving on the motorway reducing the pace to an average of 10 km per hour, thus passing by 130 to 120 km/h, you save a liter of fuel every 100 kilometres. On a long journey, that’s no small thing.

Adjust the air conditioner

L’use of the air conditioner does its part on a full tank of fuel. Therefore, keeping the air conditioning on constantly during the journey leads to an increase in consumption.

This is about the 15%, with higher peaks for city use. By reducing the temperature or the time of use, we can reduce total consumption by at least 5%.

For short stops: turn off the engine

The short stops affect fuel consumption. For example, when we are stopped at traffic lights, the car continues to consume fuel, if the vehicle does not have the Start & Stop system.

Do you think this helps save 10% of consumptionit is therefore a good rule to turn off the car in case of longer stops per minute, also due to the factor pollution.

Tire pressure

Before embarking on a long journey it is good check tires and pressure indicated by the manufacturer. Circulate with one a lower pressure of only 0.5 bar compared to the ideal one produces extra consumption of 5%, as well as safety risks. Respecting the correct tire pressure level saves 0.25 liters of petrol (equal to 0.44 euros) every 100 km.

Refuel where it is cheaper

We are always attentive to the costs exposed by filling stations. A suggestion to lower the figures is to fill up with independent distributors. The guaranteed savings vary according to the price per liter charged, but on average, we can estimate a cut of at least 10 cents per litre, which translates into 0.53 euros saved every 100 km.

Weight affects consumption

The more a vehicle is loaded, the more it consumes. So check before leaving and in general that there is everything you need for the trip in the luggage compartment.

