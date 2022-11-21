Masha and the Bear, another cartoon popular since the pre-school age, offers a “subversive” model of an autonomous, independent, curious, naughty girl who acts in the world without parental control. A model that recalls the much older Pippi Longstocking, protagonist of the 1945 novel by Swedish writer Astrid Lindgren and of the 1969 television series of the same name. Masha, like Pippi, is often the protagonist of activities considered “male” and effectively breaks the stereotypes by showing children that there are possible alternatives.

Gender in Media

The 2022 report of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media on children’s programs tells a still disheartening reality: in the most popular children’s programs broadcast in 2021, among the protagonists, 48.8% are women, an increase of about 4 percentage points compared to 2019, but female characters are more likely than male characters to be objectified (2.4% compared to 0.3%) and to be shown in skimpy clothes (9.6 % compared to 4.2%). Additionally, a higher percentage of male characters have jobs than female characters: 34.9% versus 25.4%.

“51% of the US population is made up of women and girls. However, according to our surveys, in the last five years the number of female protagonist or co-protagonist roles in the ten most important television productions has been less than half, despite the progress recorded in children’s programmes. The female characters in the most popular programs were, in fact, 26.9% of the total between 2016 and 2020 »comments Madeline Di Nonno, CEO of the Geena Davis Institute in her speech on Alley Oop-Il sole 24 Ore.

Prevention starts from pedagogy

So why talk about cartoons on November 25, the international day for the prevention of violence against women? Because “the roots of evil should not be sought in the “anomalies” of individual stories, of wounded childhoods, of unpredictable fits, but in the normality of an intrinsically asymmetrical, hierarchical and often violent man-woman relationship, up to the many and widespread feminicides” reads in the introduction to the volume “Violated bodies – Educational conditioning and gender violence”, in which it is specified: «Pedagogy, more than any other discipline, therefore has the task of identifying new practices and devices with which to reformulate the order symbolic that legitimizes the relationships between the subjects. Because when you have the words to name reality, you also have the tools to transform it».

So let’s start again from the words and the narration for draw a different society for today’s children and tomorrow’s men and women.