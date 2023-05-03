Case friendly card ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC graphics card unboxing test

The length is 22.5cm, occupying double-slot PCIe installation positions. The slim ZOTAC RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC graphics card is equipped with the IceStorm 2.0 cooling module with dual fans and four heat pipes, which also suppresses the game temperature at around 70°C, and uses PCIe 8-Pin The power supply interface does not need to be replaced, and the old power supply can be used directly, which saves budget and does not have a puffy cooling module. In addition to being relatively friendly to the ITX case, it is also gentler on your wallet.

ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC Specifications:

Graphics Core: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

PCI Express：4.0 x16

CUDA：5888

Tensor Core：184

RT Core：46

GPU Clock: Boots 2490 MHz

Memory specification: 12GB GDDR6X

Memory Clock: 21 Gbps

Memory interface: 192-bit

Dimensions: 225.5 x 123.2 x 40.1mm

Occupied slots: 2.2 Slot

Power supply interface: 1x PCIe 8-Pin

Recommended power wattage: 600W

DirectX：12 Ultimate

OpenGL：4.6

Display Output: 1x HDMI 2.1a, 3x DisplayPort 1.4a

Maximum multi-monitor output: 4

Short and lean ZOTAC RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC out of the box

Leaving aside the real RTX 4080 12GB fake RTX 4070Ti display card that has been renamed, the real RTX 4070 in NVIDIA’s original plan is here! This time we bring ZOTAC’s GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC graphics card, which is cheaper than NVIDIA’s MSRP suggested price among the RTX 4070 graphics card products.

The dual-fan small-sized RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC adopts the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture. The fourth graphics card core: GeForce RTX 4070, equipped with the third-generation ray tracing core (RT Core), the fourth-generation Tensor Core, and DLSS 3 AI supplementary frame technology And other specifications, and is the pioneer of shrinking size in NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics cards!



∆ Because it is a small size graphics card, the box size is also reduced!



∆ Features on the back of the box.

RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC is also ZOTAC’s model priced in line with NVIDIA’s MSRP price in the Taiwan market. The current original price is NT$18,990. Compared with the previous RTX 4080/4070 Ti, this price is “already” quite affordable. people accepted.

The first NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics card that ITX players have been waiting for for a long time without puffiness is finally here. The length, width and height are 225.5 x 123.2 x 40.1mm. The small body is not too long or too wide, and it has good compatibility with ITX cases. ! The IceStorm 2.0 cooling system is composed of two Ø9cm diameter fans and four composite heat pipes. Even though it is small and cute, it can still bring enough cooling performance!



∆ Small size with dual fans, length, width and height are only 225.5 x 123.2 x 40.1 mm, ITX players choose +1.



∆ IceStorm 2.0 cooling module has two Ø9cm diameter fans blowing the fins directly.

The double-slot PCIe Slot with a thickness of only 4cm occupies space, which will be more friendly to users who need to expand the use of multiple PCIe devices. Only 2.2_Slot PCIe space will be used, which means that even if other PCIe Slots on the motherboard have installation sound effects cards, capture cards and other devices, and there will be no insufficient air intake space due to the close proximity of the graphics card heat dissipation module.

ZOTAC RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC is powered by a PCIe 8-Pin slot. This is the first time that NIVDIA has adopted an old version of the power supply slot on an RTX 40 series graphics card. If the player’s budget is not enough to upgrade the power supply that originally supports 12VHPWR cables, it can also be used. First use the old power supply with RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC.



∆ Double slot thickness is more friendly to multi-expansion requirements.



∆ The graphics card is powered by the PCIe single 8-Pin slot.

The reinforced backplane on the back of the PCB can improve the physical strength to a certain extent, but the ZOTAC RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC is equipped with a dual-fan cooling module, and the weight itself is not too heavy, so players should not worry too much about the bending of the graphics card .



∆ Graphics card metal reinforced backplane with embossed ZOTAC gradient logo.

ZOTAC RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC has a total of four screen output interfaces, namely 3x DisplayPort 1.4a and 1x HDMI 2.1a, which support up to four screen display outputs, and the maximum resolution supports 4K 240Hz and 8K 60Hz.



∆ Provide golden finger and dustproof protective cover for four screen ports.



∆ 3x DP 1.4a, 1x HDMI 2.1a, 2.2_Slot installation space, dual-slot graphics card bezel.

Disassemble the graphics card and you can see that the ZOTAC RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC uses a short PCB design. The IceStorm 2.0 cooling module is composed of nickel-plated four-heat pipes and vapor chambers, suppressing the GPU of the AD104-250-A1 RTX 4070 core, six Micron D8BZC graphics card memories use thermal pads to help dissipate heat.



∆ Display card disassembly.



∆ Short version PCB setup.



∆ AD104-250-A1 graphics card core and Micron 12GB GDDR6X memory storage particles.



∆ Nickel-plated four heat pipes and matte vapor chamber.

The SPECTRA 2.0 RGB lighting effect of the ZOTAC RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC graphics card is only concentrated on the ZOTAC GAMING logo near the bezel. Players can use the ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm software to customize the lighting effects for the graphics card.



∆ SPECTRA 2.0 RGB ZOTAC GAMING logo.

Software for ZOTAC GAMING FireStorm graphics card

The GAMING FireStorm software rebuilt by ZOTAC and specially designed for NVIDIA RTX 40 graphics cards has a series of settings for ZOTAC GAMING graphics cards. In addition to graphics card information viewing and overclocking parameter settings, it also includes graphics card fan curves and lighting effect settings and other functions.



∆ Display card information monitoring view.



∆ Fan speed setting, AUTO includes fan smart stop function.



∆ Displays the card fan curve.



∆ Display card setting fine-tuning page, players can manually adjust parameters for overclocking.



∆ Newbies or lazy players who are not familiar with it can also use OC SCANIER to let the software help you overclock.



∆ Display card lighting effect settings.

Display card professional creation and rendering test

A total of eight different softwares were used for professional tests, including OctaneBench 2020.1.5, Indigo Bench, Blender Benchmark, SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1, Superposition 2017, UL Procyon benchmark, Vray5, Geekbench 6, etc. Property testing software, many of which include tests such as rendering, video clip conversion, etc., for your reference through the built-in benchmark tests of various professional software.

The test platform uses an Intel i9 13900K processor, a BIOSTAR Z790 VALKYRIE motherboard, and a T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 6200 MT/s 16GBx2 dual-channel memory to test the ZOTAC RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC graphics card, the protagonist of this unboxing.

The motherboard BIOS is version Z79AC208, and XMP 3.0 and Resizable Bar are enabled in the BIOS. In order to be more suitable for professional multimedia usage scenarios, the graphics card uses NVIDIA Studio driver 531.61 in the professional software test; while the game nature test is to download GeForce Game Ready 531.61 for test runs.

testing platform

Processor: Intel Core i9 13900K

Radiator: VALKYRIE C480-RGB

Motherboard: BIOSTAR Z790 VALKYRIE (Z79AC208)

Memory: T-FORCE DELTA RGB DDR5 6200 MT/s 16GBx2

Graphics card: ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC

OS: Windows 11 Professional 22H2

System drive: CORSAIR MP600 PRO 1TB Gen4x4 PCIe SSD

Game disk: GIGABYTE AORUS NVMe Gen4 SSD 2TB

Power supply: FSP Hydro G PRO ATX3.0 (PCIe5.0) 850W

Graphics card driver: professional test NVIDIA Studio 531.61 / game type test GeForce Game Ready 531.61

View the specification information of the TUF RTX 4070 Ti graphics card in GPU-Z, the 5nm process (4N FinFET) AD104 core CUDA core number is 5888, the graphics card memory specification is 12288MB GDDR6X (Micron) 192bit, the GPU default clock is 1920 Mhz / Boost 2490 Mhz.



∆ GPU-Z。

OctaneBench 2020.1.5 It is a benchmark test derived based on the OctaneRender GPU rendering engine. Users can use the free OctaneBench to compare the rendering performance of graphics cards. OctaneRender also added ray tracing effects in version 2020.1.1, so NVIDIA RTX series graphics cards can be used in OctaneBench 2020.1 Turn on RTX acceleration, and compare the performance improvement provided by RTX series graphics cards on ray tracing rendering jobs, and get 654.51 points in this project.



∆ OctaneBench 2020.1.5。

Indigo Bench It is a free test software using the Indigo 4 rendering engine. It uses the OpenCL framework to support various graphics cards and processors from NVIDIA, AMD and Intel for rendering performance testing. During the test, two samples of bedroom and sports car are provided for rendering, which will be completed by rendering The time is the grade unit, and the grade is 18.157/48.027 (M samples/s).



∆ Indigo Bench。

blender benchmark launcher 3.5.0 It is a free benchmark software provided by the 3D graphics software blende. In the benchmark, the user can choose to test the CPU or the GPU. The test process is divided into three scenarios: monster, junkshop, and classroom.



∆ blender benchmark launcher 3.5.0。

SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1 Including 3D graphics and rendering software in various professional work fields, the test software uses OpenGL and DirectX API to run 3D graphics performance simulation tests. This time, 3840×2160 4K quality test items include 3ds Max, CATIA, Creo, Energy, Maya , medical, snx, SolidWorks and other software.



∆ SPECviewperf 2020 v3.1。

Superposition 2017 It is a benchmark software based on the UNIGINE 2 engine. The UNIGINE engine is often used in the development of simulators, cross-platform games, VR, and 3D construction software. It supports Graphics APIs such as OpenGL 4, Vulkan, and DirectX 12. You can test Graphics API options in Benchmark Using DirectX and selecting 4K and 8K image quality for actual measurement, 13516 points of AVG FPS: 101.09 were obtained in the 4K project; and 5182 points of AVG FPS were obtained in the 8K project: 38.76.



∆ Superposition 2017 Benchmark、DirectX、3840 x 2160 4K。



∆ Superposition 2017 Benchmark、DirectX、7680 x 4320 8K。

UL Procyon Two kinds of benchmarks are used for testing, Video Editing Benchmark video editing test and Photo Editing Benchmark picture editing test, both of which use Adobe software for benchmarking.

The Video Editing Benchmark video editing test uses Adobe Premiere Pro in the computer for testing. For editing media workers, Adobe Pro has never had a unified test reference. In this benchmark test, two video files will be imported first, edited and adjusted. After setting the special effects, take the H.264 (Youtube 1080P) / H.265 (4K) output test to get the total score.

Photo Editing Benchmark The first item of the photo editing test will import the digital negative (Digital Negative) into Adobe Lightroom Classic, and then test the DNG image cropping, stretching and modification. The second item will use Adobe Photoshop to apply multiple layers Edit the effect and export it to get the image retouching score/batch processing score.



∆ UL Procyon Video Editing Benchmark video editing score is 9607.



∆ UL Procyon Photo Editing Benchmark photo editing score of 10535.

V Ray 5 It is an image rendering program V-Ray engine testing software developed by Chaos Group. It uses free Benchmark to check the rendering speed of CPU and GPU on the V-Ray engine. V-Ray GPU CUDA projects can mix CPU and GPU for simultaneous rendering. Of course, it can also be tested separately. The V-Ray GPU RTX project is compatible with NVIDIA RTX series graphics cards for ray tracing rendering testing.



∆ V-Ray 5 GPU CUDA project scored 1803 points for graphics card rendering alone.



∆ The V-Ray GPU RTX project that supports ray tracing graphics cards scored 2617 points.

Geekbench 6 With built-in CPU and GPU benchmark tests, the Geekbench 6 GPU Compute Benchmark project can be used to evaluate the professional performance of the graphics card, such as image processing, rendering, machine learning (ML) and other professional scenarios. In the test, the deep learning workload, Background blur, face detection, image editing, level detection, edge detection, Gaussian blur, image synthesis, feature matching, stereo matching, example physics and many other test items to get the total score, GPU API can choose OpenCL or Vulkan carry out testing.



∆ Geekbench 6 GPU Compute Benchmark OpenCL scored 162583 points.



∆ Geekbench 6 GPU Compute Benchmark Vulkan scored 79867 points.

3DMark Benchmark Test

Next, use the 3DMark software, which is currently the most indicative graphics card in terms of game scores, to conduct a series of tests on graphics cards with different image quality and different aspects. The following test graphics cards use the GeForce Game Ready 531.61 version driver to run the score, also open XMP 3.0 and Resizable Bar.

3DMark Fire Strike Using DirectX11 GPU API consists of two tests, one physics test and another CPU and GPU joint test, test the game performance in 1080p, Extreme 1440p and Ultra 2160p respectively, and get a total score/graphics score of 38652 in 1080P resolution /43886, 2K 1440p quality Fire Strike Extreme Get a total score/graphics score of 21088/21182, requiring higher 4K 2160p quality Fire Strike Ultra Get total score/graphics score 10514/10126.



∆ DirectX11 Fire Strike。



∆ DirectX11 Fire Strike Extreme。



∆ DirectX11 Fire Strike Ultra。

3DMark Time Spy It is also a game-oriented benchmark test for DirectX 12 GPU API. In addition to providing 2K 1440p resolution, there is also a 4k 2160p Time Spy Extreme project for game performance testing. In the test Time Spy The total score/graphics score of the project is 18557/17872;Time Spy Extreme The item is total score/graphics score 9040/8536.



∆ DirectX 12 Time Spy。



∆ DirectX 12 Time Spy Extreme。

Port Royal The test item is DirectX 12 DXR API. DirectX Raytracing real-time ray tracing and DLSS are added to the 2K quality test. It is also the first real-time ray tracing benchmark test for gamers. It scored 11112 points in the Port Royal test summary.



∆ Port Royal。

Speed Way Developed using the latest DirectX 12 Ultimate API, it uses DirectX Raytracing tier 1.1 real-time ray tracing global lighting, ray tracing reflections, Mesh Shader and other new technologies. It is the latest ray tracing game performance benchmark test for players’ reference. It got 4437 in Speed ​​Way point.



∆ Speed Way。

3DMark DLSS The function test can quickly check the frame rate improvement brought by the NVIDIA DLSS function by turning on and off the DLSS setting. Users can choose to use DLSS 3, DLSS 2 or DLSS 1 to run the NVIDIA DLSS function test, but only the latest NVIDIA RTX 40 series The graphics card supports the DLSS 3 project, and provides 1080p, 1440p, 4K, 8K (DLSS 2/DLSS 3 only) four resolution test comparisons.

This benchmark test uses the same test process as Port Royal to run twice to get the results. 1080p, 1440p, and 4K three kinds of image quality can choose Quality and Performance two DLSS modes, while 8K also has Ultra Performance mode. The author is in 2K and 4K The performance mode is used in the image quality; the Ultra Performance mode is used in the 8K image quality, and the frame number (FPS) chart of turning on and off DLSS in different image quality in the three DLSS versions of the display card is provided.



∆ 3DMark DLSS function test: DLSS 1, DLSS 2, DLSS 3_on/off frame rate (FPS) chart.

Three FPS type e-sports game tests

For the FPS e-sports category, three iconic games were selected for actual testing, namely “Overwatch 2_Overwatch 2》、《Rainbow Six: Siege_Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege andApex Legends“Among the three games, only “Rainbow Six: Siege” has a built-in Benchmark benchmark test. “Overwatch 2” uses Soldier 76 to continuously shoot the robots in the training ground to collect frames; while “Apex Legends” uses a more aggressive test method , Gibraltar repeatedly uses the big move “Defensive Bombing” for 100 seconds to simulate the most performance-consuming situation.

The frame number is collected using software record average (AVG) and 1% Low FPS, and using 2K 1440p and 4K 2160p textures and special effects are all set to “highest” to play, most of the 2K and 4K image quality of e-sports games can be easily played Beyond 144 frames, Apex Legends only drops below 144 frames during the most performance-hungry “defensive bombing”.



∆ Three FPS-type e-sports game tests: highest texture effects, 2K 2560×1440 resolution.



∆ Three FPS-type e-sports game tests: the highest texture effects, 4K 3840×2160 resolution.

Nine AAA masterpiece game test

Focusing on the experience of screen performance and storytelling AAA type game testing, the author chose “Hogwarts Legacy_Hogwarts Legacy》、《The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt_The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt》、《Electric Rebel 2077_Cyberpunk 2077》、《Watch Dogs: Liberty Legion_Watch Dogs: Legion》、《Far Cry 6_Far Cry 6》、《Mars_God of War》、《Red Blood 2_Red Dead Redemption 2》、《Horizon: Waiting for Dawn_Horizon Zero Dawn》、《Assassin’s Creed: Viking Age_Assassin’s Creed Valhalla” and other nine 3A masterpieces for game testing.

Considering that the vast majority of players pursue the most beautiful picture performance rather than the highest frame rate performance when playing 3A masterpiece games, the author also set the “highest” texture special effect option built in the game in the AAA type game test. Among the nine games Most of the supported NVIDIA DLSS technology is set to “Quality/Image Quality” to obtain a certain degree of frame rate improvement while maintaining the picture performance as much as possible. The frame rate collection also uses software record average (AVG) and 1% Low FPS.



∆ Nine AAA-type game tests: highest texture effects, 2K 2560×1440 resolution.



∆ Nine AAA-type game tests: highest texture effects, 4K 3840×2160 resolution.

Five ray tracing game tests

The NVIDIA RTX 40 series graphics card is equipped with the third-generation RT Core, which has better ray tracing performance than the previous generation RTX 30 series. Five ray tracing DXR (DirectX Raytracing) games have chosen “Hogwarts Legacy_Hogwarts Legacy》、《The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt_The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt》、《Electric Rebel 2077_Cyberpunk 2077》、《Watch Dogs: Liberty Legion_Watch Dogs: Legion》、《Far Cry 6_Far Cry 6″ for testing, the screen special effects and ray tracing settings also select “Highest” and DLSS 3 quality image quality mode, AMD FSR extremely high quality mode.



∆ Five ray tracing game tests at 2K resolution.

In the 4K 3840×2160 resolution, in addition to the above five ray tracing games, the author also added the “Enemies“Demo test file, “Enemies” is a new generation technology demonstration demo developed by the 3D game engine Unity, “Enemies” beta version supports real-time ray tracing and NIVDIA DLSS 3 and operates at 4K resolution, by turning on and off DLSS 3 added in In the 2160p test project, players can refer to the number of frames rendered by the Unity engine when DLSS 3 is turned on at 4K quality.



∆ Six ray tracing test items at 4K resolution.

Display card temperature and power consumption test

The display card is built on a naked test platform in a 24°C air-conditioned room to test the temperature and power consumption of the display card. The author uses “Electric Rebel 2077_Cyberpunk 2077″, Time Spy, Furmark for actual measurement, and data collection using HWiFO64 to collect and record the highest temperature GPU temperature (GPU temperature), graphics memory junction temperature (GPU Memory Junction Temperature).

The power consumption of the graphics card is to use NVIDIA PACT to record the actual power consumption of the graphics card, and the voltage record can be accurate to within one-thousandth of a watt. During the game of “Cyberpunk 2077”, the GPU temperature is 70.4°C and the power consumption is the highest. 229W, while the high load simulation scenario test Furmark can reach up to 72.8°C and 228W.



∆ Display card temperature and power consumption test chart.

Summarize

ZOTAC RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC can meet the smooth play requirements of 60 frames in most 4K resolution AAA games, but only “Hogwarts Inheritance” and “Polar Cry 6” can reach 60 frames after real-time ray tracing is turned on. The frames are above the standard line, so if players want to run 4K 60fps light-chasing games, they can only adjust the DLSS settings, reduce the picture detail settings, or look forward to future game and driver optimization updates.

At the moment when the author is writing the article, ZOTAC RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC has been priced at the same price as MSRP 20990 to 18990! The IceStorm 2.0 cooling module equipped with dual fans and four heat pipes can also suppress the core temperature of the graphics card at around 70°C during the game.

Even in an ITX case with an A4 structure like the A4H20, the thin and thin RTX 4070 Twin Edge OC can be perfectly compatible for installation, bringing a friendly whole-line installation experience and excellent heat dissipation performance, and players can also directly use it There is no need to buy a new power supply for the old power supply!