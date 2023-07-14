Case La Russa, Sim and cell phone: what can you find out in a phone if the card is missing?

What can you find out in a phone if the SIM is missing? This is what everyone is wondering after the seizure – by the Milan prosecutor’s office – of Leonardo La Russa’s cell phone.

In the age of smartphones, the role of SIMs is greatly overrated. That small card to which our telephone number is associated, which over the years has become increasingly smaller, until it becomes “Nano”, and which will soon disappear in favor of eSims, virtual cards, allows a telephone to use cellular network to make calls and send SMS. And it has a small memory to save other phone numbers.

In the past, when cell phones weren’t yet “smart”, and above all they didn’t have a memory capable of accommodating tens of Gigabytes, people actually used to store their contacts on the Sim, which also acted as an “address book”. When we changed phones, we simply switched the SIM from the old to the new. Numbers, after all, were all we needed.

Today, however, it is easier for our phone book to be found on the device we use. Because this is where the new numbers are stored by default, unless you choose to change this setting to favor the Sim. Over the years, in fact, people have started to transfer from one phone to another not only their numbers, but also photos, videos, email addresses and chat history of instant messaging apps like WhatsApp. In short, the telephone book has simply become a part of the digital archive that accompanies us from one device to another. In short, the smartphone knows everything about us, Sim or non-Sim.

Furthermore, the Sim is no longer so essential for making calls. Wi-Fi is enough today. You connect to any network and you can also make calls through WhatsApp. Or with Telegram, an increasingly popular messaging app.

Both WhatsApp and Telegram continue to work on your smartphone even when the SIM is not present in the phone. Precisely by virtue of the wi-fi connection which guarantees the reception and sending of data over the Internet. The Sim, in the case of these instant messaging apps, is crucial only when registering for the service. It is no longer required after that. If it were missing, it would still be possible to access your conversations, including past ones. And you could do anything: from searching for messages – using a keyword – to multimedia content such as photos and videos.

Even the most popular apps, such as Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter would remain accessible in case a SIM is removed from the phone. In this case it would be sufficient to connect to a wi-fi network. Just like you do with a tablet without a phone card slot.

Furthermore, without a Sim, if you use an Android phone, you could still use Google Maps to review all the movements we have made in the past. This particular feature, activated when you enable location history in the settings, allows you to step back in time and remember which places we visited on a particular day. We’ve talked about it extensively here.

