Recently, I have been sending articles on technical analysis. I wonder if it makes you feel a little bit? It helps that when you are no longer listening to others talking about stocks over there, the question of what bowl cake channel is no longer there? Are you curious how to use it?

In the recent discussion group, everyone has mentioned Baguan, then I will look at the picture and talk, what to say, not to make a reference for buying and selling, and simply share the technical analysis I have written as a case!

1. Bollinger channel

Too much:

A. The middle rail (monthly line) is an upward trend

B. At present, the stock price is still on the upper channel, and since 9/2, there has been a Kaiblin, and the stock price has a strong upward trend along the upper track. According to the practice of the Bollinger channel, if Dad holds shares, he will wait until the stock price leaves the upper track and start some adjustments.

2. Chips

bearish

A. The holding of 400 large investors has been decreasing continuously, and the holding of retail investors with less than 400 shares has increased!

B. Looking at the sub-points, we can find that there is a special sub-point Yuanda Dunnan that sells all the way. I don’t know if it is the original shareholder. How can there be so many stocks to sell?

3. Average

Too much

A. The monthly moving average is rising, and the stock price is above all moving averages most of the time

B. The 5-day line crosses the 10-day line, and the stock price has been standing above the 5-day line. People who are short-term can adjust their positions when the 5-day line falls below the 10-day line.

4、MACD

Too much

A. It has been in red bean sprouts for a long time

B. At present, the bean sprouts are longer than the other, so it can be regarded as long until the bean sprouts shrink and turn green.

5. Rising support line

Because the trend of the stock price has become stronger, the support line can be redrawn according to the trend of the stock price. However, the slope of the last red line is too steep, and the stock price will fall below if it fluctuates. Therefore, according to the current market, it is more acceptable to be The slope is around 45 degrees, so I will take the green line as the current support line.

Based on the above analysis, Baguan is still technically bullish at present. The only concern is that the chips are gradually flowing to retail investors. I would suggest to observe the situation of securities borrowing and securities lending, because there are convertible bonds in this file, Dad. Articles that have written about the relationship between the two are as follows:

https://vocus.cc/article/61dd38c6fd89780001518d99

In addition, if the father wants to intervene now, I will set the stop loss price (76.9+81.3)/2=79.1, the midpoint of a large number of red K of 9/2, because once it falls below 79.1, it means that this large amount of buying Half of the people are stuck, and when they are unblocked, they are prone to unblocking and selling pressure.

What about the target price? I would catch 76.7+(76.7-60.7)=92.7, why? Because according to the pattern, 76.7 is the neckline, breaking the neckline and grabbing 1:1 will satisfy the price at 92.7.

So if I buy at 82.1, my risk-reward ratio will be (82.1-79.1):(92.7-82.1)=3000:10600

However, the above is a plan, and the actual implementation must be done according to discipline, and whether this risk-reward ratio is worth it, I think everyone’s risk tolerance level is different, and it may be up to you to decide. Then I reiterate that this stock, my father did not study the fundamentals, purely technical explanation, I will not intervene, because I do not in-depth research is not in my radar range of stocks, I basically do not touch.