Samsung has just released the Galaxy S23 series, and CASETiFY announced in a blink of an eye that it will provide protective cases for the Galaxy S23 series. In addition to two strong anti-drop phone cases and super anti-drop phone cases made of EcoShock materials, there is also a new anti-tarnish transparent protective case to choose from, with more diversified styles than ever before.

The Galaxy S23 series will be launched in Hong Kong, and CASETiFY will also add S23 protective case options for the S23 series from now on to meet the needs of users. A total of three styles are launched this time, namely the strong anti-drop mobile phone case and the extra-strong anti-drop mobile phone case made of EcoShock materials, and a transparent style equipped with UV Defender technology that can prevent discoloration will be launched in March. Users have more colors to choose from.

Price: HK$469

Source：ezone.hk

