CASETiFY announced today (11th) that it has joined hands with Disney for the fourth time to launch a series of customizable co-branded life and electronic accessories. In addition to the return of the classic character Mickey, Mickey’s friends will also make a surprise appearance together. The series is expected to be released on January 18 Official global release.

For a long time, Disney’s most classic character Mickey and his good friends have always been inseparable, bringing everyone a lot of laughter. To commemorate the deep friendship between Mickey and his good friends, the new Disney x CASETiFY joint series features Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy and Pluto as the protagonists, launching a series of colorful customized anti-fall hands chassis.

Consumers can choose the character that can best express their unique personality, and find Mickey and his friends on the CASETiFY series of electronic and life accessories to create their own fashionable electronic accessories.

In addition, this joint series also specially launched Mickey and good friends photo frame shaped mobile phone case, so that fans can put photos, cards, etc. into the mobile phone case, and carry the good times and memories of having fun with good friends with them.

For loyal fans who love Disney characters, you can choose a printed mobile phone case with a large collection of characters. According to your anti-fall requirements and personal style, you can match strong anti-fall, extra-strong anti-fall, ultimate anti-fall or transparent mobile phone cases to meet the needs of the collection at one time. desire!

This Disney x CASETiFY joint series also launched a variety of accessories, as well as mobile phone cases suitable for iPhone, Samsung, Google Pixel and other mobile phone models, earphone protective cases, laptop protective cases, magnetic wireless charging trays and various life accessories.

The Disney x CASETiFY joint series will be officially launched on January 18th on CASETiFY Taiwan’s official website and CASETiFY STUDiO brand concept store, and provide global shipping services; consumers can also use the CASETiFY Co-Lab app (currently only available in the App Store) buy.