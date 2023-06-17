CASETiFY launches a series of “Spider-Man” themed accessories! The first collaboration with Marvel – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – iPhone

CASETiFY recently brought surprises to Marvel fans, announcing its first cooperation with Marvel to launch a series of accessories with the theme of “Spider-Man” for designated iPhone, Samsung and Pixel phones. In addition to the appearance of “Spider-Man”, it will also bring “Poison” from the movie, Marvel fans really can’t miss it.

CASETiFY announced that it will start selling the first “Spider-Man” series themed accessories in collaboration with Marvel on June 29th, and Fans will be accepted to register for the priority list through Casetify.com from now on. In addition to the appearance of “Spiderman” this time, there is also “Poison Demon” to choose from, and the design is quite stylish.

The new accessories will be available for select iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel phone models, as well as a range of AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro Max cases, AirTag loops, Apple Watch straps, magnetic wireless chargers, MagSafe card holders, MagSafe portable Electronic accessories such as charger cases, mobile phone lanyards, MacBook and iPad cases, etc.

“Spider-Man” themed accessories are priced from HK$279.

