Home » CASETiFY launches a series of “Spider-Man” themed accessories! The first collaboration with Marvel – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – iPhone
Technology

CASETiFY launches a series of “Spider-Man” themed accessories! The first collaboration with Marvel – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – iPhone

by admin
CASETiFY launches a series of “Spider-Man” themed accessories! The first collaboration with Marvel – ezone.hk – Technology Focus – iPhone

CASETiFY recently brought surprises to Marvel fans, announcing its first cooperation with Marvel to launch a series of accessories with the theme of “Spider-Man” for designated iPhone, Samsung and Pixel phones. In addition to the appearance of “Spider-Man”, it will also bring “Poison” from the movie, Marvel fans really can’t miss it.

Immediately 【Click here】, use the app to watch more product unboxing technology videos

CASETiFY announced that it will start selling the first “Spider-Man” series themed accessories in collaboration with Marvel on June 29th, and Fans will be accepted to register for the priority list through Casetify.com from now on. In addition to the appearance of “Spiderman” this time, there is also “Poison Demon” to choose from, and the design is quite stylish.

The new accessories will be available for select iPhone, Samsung and Google Pixel phone models, as well as a range of AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Pro Max cases, AirTag loops, Apple Watch straps, magnetic wireless chargers, MagSafe card holders, MagSafe portable Electronic accessories such as charger cases, mobile phone lanyards, MacBook and iPad cases, etc.

“Spider-Man” themed accessories are priced from HK$279.

【Related Article】CASETiFY will exhibit Re/CASETiFY artwork!Recycled old phone cases

【Related Articles】CASETiFY x NBA Series Returns with Honor!The third round is themed on team jerseys

Source：ezone.hk

See also  Citizen CZ Smart smart watch uses NASA standards to help you reduce fatigue-3C Technology News

You may also like

The closest I’ve come to a Revuelto! Lamborghini...

KIT Science Festival Effects attracts 25,000 visitors to...

Update for Fritzbox and Co.: All functions and...

Star Citizen Continues to Make Big Money

New electric cars: Toyota is finally getting started

Echo Pop in the test: Inexpensive Alexa speaker...

announced the second season of the acclaimed series…

How to use iPhone to weigh? Limited models...

How to report an error on Google Maps?...

The Callisto Protocol’s Story Expansion Coming in July...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy