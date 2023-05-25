Chapter link

CASETiFY today (5/25) announced for the first time that it will cooperate with Cartoon Network’s original animation “The Powerpuff Girls” to jointly launch a series of electronic and life accessories rich in cute characters and classic elements in the animation. Fans who love “The Powerpuff Girls” can go to CASETiFY Taiwan’s official website to join the priority purchase list from now on, and enjoy the priority purchase qualification on the official website when it is officially released on June 2. Bought from the brand concept store of You Department Store.

CASETiFY “The Powerpuff Girls” joint series mobile phone case and elastic strap

CASETiFY is working with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to create a joint series of “The Powerpuff Girls”, including CASETiFY’s classic strong anti-fall, extra-strong anti-fall, three-dimensional, transparent and ultimate Drop-resistant phone case. In addition, this joint series also launched interesting customized name designs, as well as sticker-designed mobile phone cases with classic elements of “The Powerpuff Girls” such as Professor You, Devil Jiujiu, and the mayor of the small town. The whole series supports iPhone and Samsung simultaneously. Compatible with Google Pixel phone models.

“The Powerpuff Girls” x CASETiFY joint series also launched a series of electronic and life accessories

The “Powerpuff Girls” x CASETiFY joint series also covers electronics and life accessories, including various generations of AirPods protective cases, AirTags rings, Apple Watch elastic straps, magnetic wireless charging trays, MacBook protective cases, iPad protective cases and Switch Portable protective case, the price of a full range of accessories starts from NT$1,070.

listing information

“The Powerpuff Girls” x CASETiFY joint series will be officially released on CASETiFY Taiwan’s official website and CASETiFY STUDiO brand concept store on June 2, and provide global shipping services; consumers can also use the CASETiFY Co-Lab app (currently only available on the App Store). For more product information, please visit CASETiFY Taiwan official website.

