International accessories brand CASETiFY announced today (8th) the launch of the “ultimate drop-resistant phone case” created with the new patented EcoShock protection technology, which supports Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series mobile phones. In addition, CASETiFY also officially announced that it will open its first store in Taiwan. Physical store.

The biggest feature of CASETiFY’s new ultimate anti-fall phone case is the innovative and breakthrough “elastic protection corner” design.The elastic protection corner takes the suspension bridge as the design inspiration, and adds anti-compression ribs and three air chambers. When the mobile phone falls and hits the ground, it has the function of buffering and rebounding to avoid structural damage to the mobile phone.

From now on, consumers can purchase and customize the exclusive iPhone 14 ultimate shatter-resistant mobile phone case and other iPhone 14 series mobile phone cases on the CASETiFY Taiwan official website. They can also experience and purchase in the global CASETiFY STUDiO brand concept store.

In order to create the most protective phone case in the brand’s history, CASETiFY uses the newly developed EcoShock™ protection technology (patent pending) to strengthen the inner frame and back plate of the ultimate drop-resistant phone case.

EcoShock anti-drop material is made of plant-based materials, which can convert impact kinetic energy into heat energy, and disperse the heat energy on the surface of the phone case through the special spiral texture design, which not only makes the phone case lighter, but also provides the phone with more powerful protection.

In addition to the patented EcoShock shatter-resistant material that is made from 40% plant-based materials, the ultimate shatter-resistant phone case is also recycled from used phone cases collected through the RECASETiFY recycling program, incorporating an environmentally sustainable design and development concept.

Through the RECASETiFY recycling program, consumers can go to the CASETiFY STUDiO brand concept store to get a 15% discount on shopping by recycling old mobile phone cases, while CASETiFY uses Re/CASETiFY innovative technology to reuse old mobile phone cases. In the raw materials of new products, give the old mobile phone case a second life.

As Apple unveils the new iPhone 14 series, CASETiFY will also support iPhone 14 series phone cases, including the new ultimate drop-resistant phone case and joint series including One Piece, Sailor Moon or Harry Potter.

The new iPhone 14 series shatter-resistant mobile phone cases are now officially on sale on the CASETiFY Taiwan official website, supporting iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max and other models.

In order to provide Taiwanese consumers with a better and closer to life shopping experience, CASETiFY officially announced the opening of Taiwan’s first CASETiFY STUDiO brand concept store on the first floor of A11, Xinyi Xintiandi, Xinguang Mitsukoshi, which will officially open on September 22.

At that time, in addition to the exclusive limited promotions during the opening period, a limited design mobile phone case for the brand concept store in cooperation with Taiwanese artists will also be launched, and Taiwanese consumers will be invited to experience and purchase the full range of electronic and lifestyle accessories from CASETiFY. For more information, please refer to the CASETiFY official website.