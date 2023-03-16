CASETiFY announced earlier that it will launch an exclusive collaboration series with international art genius Daniel Arsham, reshaping Arsham’s latest art project “NEBULA 928” with electronic accessories. The limited series will be available at casetify.com and LANDMARK pop-up stores starting tomorrow (17/3).

The Arsham NEBULA 928 art project reshaped the car structure such as the front and rear bumpers of the 1978 Porsche 928 through the millennium style. At the same time, the body was modified with metal material coating and the interior design of the car was transformed in purple. Design a series of electronic accessories in a millennial style with purple and metallic materials. Exclusive NEBULA 928 stainless steel phone case with embossed and purple iridescent effects, combined with NEBULA’s unique look and Arsham’s “A” logo.

Two collections of AirPods and iPhone protective cases made of irregular shapes

CASETiFY also opened a limited pop-up store designed by Daniel Arsham himself, using purple as the main tone to create an exclusive experience full of the future of the millennial generation. CASETiFY Club gold and silver members can purchase a series of limited products in the pop-up store today (16/3) with the invitation email, including joint ride series mobile phone cases, AirPods protective cases, Nebula 928 hoodies, T Skirt and cold hat. Other customers can also visit the pop-up store from March 17th to March 26th or register on casetify.com from now on to join the priority shopping list. The price of all products in the joint ride series starts from HKD $589.

Inquiry: CASETiFY.com

