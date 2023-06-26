Cash as wealthy households flock to deposits

The wave of interest rate hikes in the United States is coming to an end, and the wealth of wealthy households has frantically flocked to deposits, and the proportion of allocated deposits has been rising all the way. According to the statistics of the Financial Regulatory Commission at the end of May, among the eight banks that have opened high-end assets (more than 100 million yuan) in financial management customers, the allocation of deposit positions has climbed to 53%, which is a new high according to this statistics, while the high-interest debt has slightly cooled to 9%, showing that With the outlook of interest rates still uncertain, wealthy households would rather adopt the conservative strategy of “cash is king”.

A bank executive said that the interest rate hike is coming to an end, and the sweetness of the high interest rate is no longer the key, but because the prospect of the US interest rate policy is confusing and the global stock market has risen, the investment mentality of the wealthy households has become conservative, and they can only seek short-term and stable investment. High-interest deposits are naturally the best place to park high-interest funds.

Secondly, for the sake of performance, the public stock banks only scramble for the number of customers and asset scale, and only “upgrade” the existing customer base to a high-asset management customer base. More and more.

According to reports, the proportion of deposits allocated by high-asset customers in public stock banks is about 50%, which is about 40% higher than that of private banks; The rise of the market may lower the proportion of deposits allocated by the overall wealthy households.

In May, the deposit position of wealthy households reached a new high of 53%, while the policy allocation continued to drop to a new low of 14%. The scene is hard to return.

The director of another private bank said frankly that there will be more than 100 million high-net-worth customers, most of whom are the first generation of entrepreneurs. Almost all of these first-generations are over 65 years old, and even 70 to 80 years old. The tax-saving space must be included in the inheritance tax, which will naturally reduce the incentives and demand.

According to statistics from the Financial Regulatory Commission at the end of May 2023, in the asset allocation portfolio of wealthy households, deposits accounted for 53%, bonds accounted for 9%, insurance accounted for 14%, funds accounted for 12%, and overseas structured commodities accounted for 5%. Deposits rushed to a new high of 53% for the first time, and insurance policies continued to break through, showing a trend of rising and falling.

If compared with the previous month, only deposits increased by 2 percentage points, while insurance and bonds fell by 1 percentage point each; if we look at it for a year, deposits increased by 11 and 2 percentage points each year, while insurance policies dropped by 6 percentage points , Structured commodities also fell slightly by 3 percentage points, and only funds remained unchanged at 12 to 13%.

Why deposit allocation climbed to the peak? Lin Zhiji, deputy director of the Banking Bureau, said that last year central banks raised interest rates, which made deposit products popular. Although the market may not continue to raise interest rates this year, there may still be promotional activities or foreign currency financial bonds. He believes that the long-term impact of interest rate hikes is still due to.

Since 2020, the Financial Supervisory Commission has successively approved seven banks to provide financial management services for high-asset customers. In 2022, Yushan Bank and Beifu Bank were approved. After Beifu Bank opened on June 19, nine banks have undertaken high-asset financial management business so far. .

