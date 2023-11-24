Cassandra, the film about artificial intelligence written with artificial intelligence

While in Hollywood the screenwriters’ strike against the use of AI in films has just ended, in Turin on November 27th it will be presented Cassandra, the first short film created by human and artificial intelligence. Immediately after its launch at the Film Festival, it will also be available on RaiPlay. On November 28th it will also be screened in a masterclass on artificial intelligence at the Talents and Short Film Market, organized by AIACE and among the founding partners of TFI Torino film Industry.

“We are not asking artificial intelligence to do our job, on the contrary, we are saying to help us do it better, in a slightly different way. also looking for new and different solutions. It is a first step with all its strengths and weaknesses,” explains Riccardo Milanesi, director of Holden.ai Storylab and responsible for the project. In the almost 12 minutes of the pilot that we saw, the protagonist, Agatha is a young student of the Holden School, chosen to train Cassandra, an artificial intelligence system. She doesn’t just answer questions about the present, but she predicts the future, analyzing the data collected on users’ habits and predicting with a certain accuracy what will happen in their lives. Agatha will have to teach Cassandra to resemble a human being as much as possible, to speak to people with a living voice. As the days pass, however, the girl understands that Cassandra’s predictions go beyond mathematical calculations, and risk influencing the personal choices of those who trust her. In other times we would have talked about horoscopes or fortune tellers, today about neural networks: “We asked ourselves: do we really want to put our future in the hands of an AI? In reality we already do a little of it, even when we rely on a system that suggests the contents of the TV series or films we watch. This time the question is more radical, and the answer is more complex, because it concerns our destiny, and AI does not have a destiny, it does not have a past, it does not have a conscience”, reflects Milanesi”.

Cassandra it is the first short film conceived and created together with artificial intelligence: during the writing phase, the authors created the protagonists’ chatbot and interrogated it, obtaining information from it that was used for the screenplay. The short film was then shot partly by filming the actors, and partly using Runway, a video editing platform based on generative artificial intelligence that created some scenes, transforming them into Cassandra’s thoughts. For his physical appearance, however, the authors resorted to Midjourney and HeyGen. Even the logo was developed thanks to Looka, a platform based on artificial intelligence. The director is Demetra Birtone, who graduated from Holden in 2021, the screenwriters are Riccardo Milanesi and Filippo Losito, teachers of the two-year Master’s degree in storytelling techniques and the Academy, and most of the crew comes from the pool of graduates of the Turin school. Giovanni Abitante, filmmaker and AI expert, signed the production of the images created with artificial intelligence. Nicole Soffritti, the actress who plays Agatha, made her debut in Zelig in January 2023; she currently works as an actress and stand-up comedian; the other AI story trainer, Alessio, is played by Iacopo Ferro who comes from the Teatro Stabile in Turin.

Cassandra’s thoughts were inspired by a dialogue between the authors and Bard: but is Google or ChatGPT platform better for dialogues? “Bard works well, but ChatGPT has an edge on a creative level,” explains Milanesi. However, it is essential to understand how you want to use AI: a banal question will often lead to a cliché, to use it as a tool that helps creativity, however, time and effort are needed, it is not enough to be satisfied with the first answer”.

Cassandra is produced by Scuola Holden with Rai Cinema, but it is much more than a small film: “A podcast is being produced with Anad, the National Association of Italian dubbing actors, which will be a sort of spin off, and we are developing an alternate reality game , out at the end of the month. In collaboration with the Transmedia Lab of the Sapienza University of Rome, we also created the social profiles of the protagonists, so the story continues there too”, adds Milanesi.

Alongside Holden in this experiment is Rai Cinema: “We worked closely together to plan Cassandra“, says CEO Paolo Del Brocco, “giving young talents the opportunity to make a short film with completely digital animation scenes and characters, working within seven days between production and post-production, thanks to the use of ‘AI. Today, creativity and good stories can have fewer and fewer limitations thanks to this technology which, however, must always be at the service and never replace our creative supply chain.”

And what about copyrights, which has been much discussed in the USA? “They cannot be attributed to a machine, it is clear that the fundamental prerequisite remains the total or pre-eminent involvement of man,” replies Del Brocco. “In embracing this technology, it is crucial to ensure rigorous protection of authors in the face of possible uncontrolled use of artificial intelligence. It is necessary to act as a guardian of artistic values, ensuring that technological innovation integrates harmoniously into the cinematic world, without compromising the integrity of the authors and their works. Our approach is neither apocalyptic nor integrated, but a conscious and pragmatic one to continue to support the industry in the best possible way.”