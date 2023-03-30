Home Technology Cassette Beasts look adorable in new trailer
Bytten Studio and Raw Fury have really doubled down on retro nostalgia with their upcoming Cassette Beasts. It looks like a classic turn-based RPG with an open world and nice graphics, but as the name suggests, the cartridge is a big part of the concept.

That means grabbing your Walkman and transforming for battle. You collect monsters, which can then be combined to create new and more powerful monsters. Here is the official description:

Welcome to New Wirral, a remote island inhabited by the strange creatures you’ve dreamed of, the nightmares you wish you didn’t have, and a band of brave men who use cassette tapes to transform for battle. To find your way home, you’ll need to explore every inch of the island and record monsters to your trusty cassette to gain their abilities!

Now we have a brand new trailer that confirms the release date for Cassette Beasts, which will premiere on PC on April 26th. It will also launch for Switch and Xbox in the summer.

