Cassette Beasts Unveils Major Updates, Multiplayer and DLC Expansion

Cassette Beasts Unveils Major Updates, Multiplayer and DLC Expansion

Developer Bytten Studio is gearing up to deliver some exciting updates for its popular game, Cassette Beasts. The company recently unveiled a range of features and additions planned for the Pokémon-like game that are sure to thrill players.

As part of the Cassette Beasts Showcase, Bytten Studio announced the availability of Update 1.2. This update grants players access to new hidden locations, along with eight brand new monsters to catch, 10 additional moves to learn, and various performance and visual updates. The developer seems committed to enhancing the gameplay experience for its dedicated fanbase.

But that’s not all. Bytten Studio has even bigger plans in store for Cassette Beasts. The team is actively working on introducing up to eight-player multiplayer to the game. This multiplayer feature will open the doors to exciting options such as trading, player battles, and co-op raids on Rogue Fusions. While there is no specific timeline for the multiplayer release, it has been confirmed to be a major technical undertaking. However, players can be assured that this multiplayer update will be made available as a free future update for all versions of the game.

In addition to the multiplayer news, Bytten Studio also announced plans for the game’s first DLC. Players can look forward to exploring the mysterious Pier of the Unknown in this upcoming expansion. The developer has kept the finer details of the DLC a secret for now, building suspense among eager fans who can’t wait to learn more.

Not stopping at virtual enhancements, Bytten Studio is also releasing physical merchandise for Cassette Beasts enthusiasts. Fans will soon be able to get their hands on a cassette and 2xLP vinyl version of the game’s soundtrack. Additionally, plush toys inspired by the adorable monsters encountered in the game will be available for purchase. These merchandise items are sure to delight fans both young and old.

If you haven’t already, make sure to check out Cassette Beasts and see what the buzz is all about. With all the exciting updates planned, it’s clear that Bytten Studio is focused on delivering an exceptional gaming experience for its growing community of players.

