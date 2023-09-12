Castlevania Nocturne – Netflix reveals main trailer

The vampire hunt, which is based on the classic game series, follows the one that started in 2017 Castlevaniaseries into the next round. Netflix has now released a new trailer.

Bild: Youtube-Screenshot

Video game films undoubtedly don’t have the best reputation. So many people’s expectations are probably not the highest when a new model comes onto the market. The last few years have seen productions like Cyberpunk: Edgerunners or Arcane but proved that there is another way. Also a hit – with both critics and audiences – was the one that started in 2017 and was quite generous with four seasons Castlevania-Softening of Netflix. So it’s not surprising that the streaming service has announced a follow-up series in 2022, which will finally premiere at the end of September 2023 and will again contain eight episodes.

Now there is a new trailer that offers a lot in almost three minutes to sweeten the waiting time for blood-hungry vampire fans. An unusual streaming event has also been announced: Netflix is ​​giving you the opportunity to attend a showcase on September 27th – one day before the official release – in which you can get a first impression of the series. There is also talk of surprise announcements and “never before seen, sneak peek drops“ other series. You can watch the event here.

Please accept YouTube cookies to play this video. If you accept this, you will access content from YouTube, a service provided by an external third party.

YouTube privacy policy

If you accept this notice, your choice will be saved and the page will be updated.

View YouTube content

What is Castlevania – Nocturne about?

At the time of the French Revolution, a long time after the first series, rumors of vampire attacks began to increase. The focus of the plot is the vampire hunter Judge Belmond, well known to series fans, who gathers an illustrious group of bizarre companions around him in order to pull the fangs out of the blood-sucking and human-murdering rabble. Fans can look forward to a lot of carnage and bloody action again.

We are curious whether Castlevania – Nocturne to the success of Castlevania can match or even surpass it. The trailer is a nice treat for anyone who can’t wait until the end of the month.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

