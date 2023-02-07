During the “Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Area – Las Vegas” event, trainers who participate in specific group battles will have the opportunity to obtain “commemorative back cards” after catching specific Pokémon.

“Memorial Back Card” is a brand new souvenir that allows trainers to clearly remember where they caught Pokémon, and to leave a souvenir for visiting special events or locations. The “Memorial Back Card” will appear as the background of the Pokémon information page and show the location where this Pokémon was captured. The “Memorial Back Card” will be displayed in rotation with the original background of the Pokémon Information page.

Trainers participating in “Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Area – Las Vegas” can work together to find out which group battles have commemorative back cards that can be collected during the event! For more details about the event of “Pokémon GO Tour: Hoenn Area – Las Vegas”, go to our event website!