Catching spirits and changing dragons “Mangheng” AR “Monster Hunter Now” will lift the ban on real-time hunting next week

Monsters appear in reality Play “Mangheng” in the real world

Monsters appear in reality Play “Mangheng” in the real world © Capcom

If you are a computer fan, why haven’t you heard of CAPCOM’s “Monster Hunter”? Multi-episode games have sold more than 90 million units worldwide. This time, we cooperated with Niantic, which launched “Pokemon Go”, to launch “Monster Hunter Now”. The gameplay can be imagined as the “Monster Hunter” version of “Pokemon Go”. monster.

Meet other players and team up to fight famous monsters

Meet other players and team up to fight famous monsters © Capcom

The most different from “Pokemon Go” is that “Monster Hunter Now” has to hunt monsters. Of course, all kinds of monsters in the “Monster Hunter” series will appear, and it will also add social elements to the adventure.

CAPCOM’s “Monster Hunter” series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto mentioned that “Monster Hunter Now” will bring a new feeling to the series, players can hunt monsters in different parts of the world with Ai Lumao. In addition to making use of Niantic’s strong augmented reality technology, it will also retain the hunting gameplay of the “Monster Hunter” series.

Niantic CEO John Hanke said that the game allows players to team up with friends to battle epic monsters. There will be a variety of famous monsters appearing in the game, and the hunting process and teamwork are important elements of the game, and it is also mentioned that the top-level picture quality in mobile games will be produced.

Each battle will not exceed 75 seconds and there will be a closed test next week

Each battle will not exceed 75 seconds and there will be a closed test next week © Capcom

The game will be officially launched on September 23, and the official mentions that “Monster Hunter Now” caters for both new and old players. Since it is a mobile game, there are many adjustments and settings. For example, even if the player does not open the game, they can mark the monsters encountered in the itinerary and hunt them later.

The basic elements of “Mangheng” that use different equipment and characters to fight are preserved. During the battle, you can also control the characters to fight, perform “tail-docking” and other different parts to destroy the tradition, so as to obtain different materials to make and upgrade equipment. Also because it is a mobile game, each battle will not be too long, it is said that it will not exceed 75 seconds, that is, a little more than 1 minute.

The official website of the game is now accepting pre-registration, to participate in the beta test held from April 25th, those who are interested in playing must hurry up!

Each battle will not exceed 75 seconds and there will be a closed test next week © Capcom

Each battle will not exceed 75 seconds and there will be a closed test next week © Capcom

Each battle will not exceed 75 seconds and there will be a closed test next week © Capcom

Each battle will not exceed 75 seconds and there will be a closed test next week © Capcom

Each battle will not exceed 75 seconds and there will be a closed test next week © Capcom